Louise reveals she’s PREGNANT as Keanu mystery deepens in EastEnders

EastEnders‘ Louise Mitchell (Tilly Keeper) tells dad Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) she’s pregnant by missing ex-lover Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters), who no one has heard from since he sent on a dodgy job to Spain. Phil fumes, but how will the teenager’s stepmum Sharon Mitchell (Letitia Dean), who has had a secret fling with the mechanic, and Keanu’s worried mum Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) react?

Advertisement

Keanu broke off his short-lived relationship with lovestruck Lou hoping being a free agent would lead to the rekindling of his raunchy age-gap romance with Sharon, but when Mrs Mitchell refused to restart their affair the whole thing backfired as Phil threatened his employee to stay away from his entire family.

When a bit of ‘business’ in Spain cropped up for Phil, Shazza suggested her hubby send Keanu to do his dirty work with the secret intention of removing temptation from her path – but regretted her meddling when it transpired the job abroad was fraught with danger.

Radio silence since he touched down has alarmed Keanu’s loved ones, especially Karen, and on Thursday 21 February she puts pressure on Sharon to get info from Phil as to confirm her son’s safety, threatening to expose her infidelity if she doesn’t… Desperate Sharon manipulates Lou into asking her dad about whether her ex is safe, but she’s stunned when the sassy schoolgirl drops the bombshell to Phil that she’s pregnant with Keanu’s baby!

What does Phil find out about Keanu after Louise tells him about the baby?

Taking the news with predictable fury, Phil flips and Karen arrives at the Mitchell house assuming he’s found out about Sharon and Keanu. The situation escalates and Karen clashes with the fearsome family until a message on Phil’s phone stops them all in their tracks – he’s been sent a picture of Keanu battered and beaten…

Has Keanu been killed by Phil’s dodgy associates? Will he die before discovering he’s got a baby on the way? Is Sharon set to come clean to Phil about her cheating because of this latest twist? And what will throwing an unplanned pregnancy into an already complicated love triangle mean for the future of this blockbuster storyline?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.