Colby and Chelsea’s wedding OFF in Home and Away – Tim Franklin reveals why

Summer Bay policeman Colby Thorne (played by Tim Franklin) was finally reunited with his long-lost teenage sister Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) last week in Home and Away. But the family reunion almost took a fatal turn when Bella refused to believe Colby was her big brother and tried to shoot him with a crossbow!

Colby and his best buddy Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) were forced to kidnap rebellious Bella, to keep her safe from the clutches of Colby and Bella’s nasty stepdad Ross Nixon.

This week, while hiding out at the abandoned house once used by the River Boys surf gang (it’s the same place where teens Ryder Jackson, Raffy Morrison and Coco Astoni were trapped in the basement last year), Colby desperately tries to find a way to convince Bella he has her best interests at heart and isn’t a threat.

But will she accept the truth when Colby begins to reveal all the terrible things Ross has done – including murdering their own parents?

On Monday 11 February Colby’s copper fiancee Chelsea Campbell eventually discovers Colby and Dean have taken matters into their own hands and kidnapped Bella – she’s furious and faces the dilemma of whether to report Colby to their police boss Sgt McCarthy…

“Colby wants to make things right and have a future with Chelsea, but he understands why she is upset,” Tim Franklin who plays Colby told RadioTimes.com during a recent trip to the UK. “So he has to deal with her wrath… and she is very hard on him!”

Will Colby and Chelsea get married after huge betrayal?

Unfortunately, Colby’s apology falls on deaf ears as Chelsea hands back her engagement ring on Tuesday 12 February. But not only is the wedding off but it looks like Chelsea is ready to storm out of Summer Bay too, when Dean later overhears Chelsea telling Alf Stewart she is going to move out of the Caravan Park and transfer back to the police force in the city. So is this the end for Colby and Chelsea?

“Colby needs reigning in and hopefully Chelsea is still the girl to do it,” says Tim. “They are meant to be. But it’s not going to be easy. They love each other so much but they are also so different. But those differences are what make them a powerful couple. But it’s going to be hard, like most Home and Away relationships! But I believe they are little copper soul mates.”

