Phil threatens to KILL Keanu – EastEnders affair rocks the Mitchells

EastEnders‘ Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) has gone from potential son-in-law to mortal enemy in the eyes of Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) after breaking the heart of the hard man’s daughter Louise (Tilly Keeper) by dumping her hoping it would persuade Mr Mitchell’s missus Sharon (Letitia Dean) to reignite their affair.

Thursday 31 January’s double bill (there’s no EastEnders on Friday 1 February due to live rugby coverage) saw confused Keanu come to the conclusion he was kidding himself by trying to force his rebound romance with Lou having been spurned by cougar ex Shaz, who got a shock when she returned to Walford earlier this week after an extended holiday in Australia to find her old flame in the arms of her smitten stepdaughter.

Desperate to change Sharon’s mind about resuming their illicit fling, Keanu left a note arranging to meet her in the park – only for events took an awkward turn when Louise thought the note was meant for her and skipped off to the romantic rendezvous to find Mr Taylor attempt to conceal his disappointment that the wrong Mitchell blonde had turned up to share some champers.

Eventually managing to steal a charged moment with his boss’s wife to beg her to take him back, Keanu was told in no uncertain terms by Sharon they could not be together – which got him thinking…

Believing the only obstacle to their romance restarting was the fact he was dating Lou, Keanu abruptly broke up with her in the Vic and got a drink thrown in his face by the tormented teen. Bumping into her dad later outside the chippy, bereft Louise cried on his shoulder – while back at the house Keanu told a shocked Shaz it was over with Lou, only for the pouting princess to remain insistent they can never be together.

Will Phil find out Keanu is in love with Sharon?

Cue fuming Phil bursting in with an upset Louise and raging at the mechanic for his upsetting his precious little girl, before sending his spouse and offspring out of the room so he could have a ‘little word’ with Keanu himself…

Terrified Sharon listened at the door praying Keanu wouldn’t spill the beans about the real reason he finished with Louise – but the Taylor toy boy sensibly stayed quiet to his employer that he’d done it because he was secretly in love with Phil’s wife, not his daughter!

Threatening Keanu that if he goes near Louise again then he was a “dead man,” the muscly mechanic sloped off, fighting back tears as he knew he’d just made the whole situation a whole lot worse.

Keanu’s torch for Sharon continues to burn bright next week when it appears he still can’t take no for an answer – on Tuesday 5 February he corners yet again in the Queen Vic ladies’ loos and tells her something that leaves her reeling. Can he convince her to leave Phil and run away with him? Or will they be caught out, exploding Albert Square’s most scandalous secret?

