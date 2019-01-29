Sharon and Keanu meet in secret – EastEnders affair back on?

EastEnders could be reigniting the forbidden affair between Sharon Mitchell (Letitia Dean) and Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) next week when the muscly mechanic steals a a furtive moment alone with his former cougar lover as they meet in a secret rendezvous. Keanu has something he needs to tell Sharon, but what is it?

Since being dumped by his married cougar ex and encouraged to get on with his life, Keanu has thrown himself into a rebound romance with Sharon’s stepdaughter Louise (Tilly Keeper), with the surprise backing of her dad Phil (Steve McFadden) who is reckons his Arches employee is good boyfriend material – obviously having no idea about his affair with Sharon.

After a dramatic and emotional turn of events for the Mitchells, Keanu is desperate to speak to Sharon but she is avoiding him. On Tuesday 5 February she gives him the brush-off yet again saying she has an important business meeting with Phil and Mel Owen (Tamzin Outhwaite) who is selling her share of the E20 club so she and Hunter can leave Walford – the real reason being so they escape the cops discovering the teen’s murder of Ray Kelly.

But tenacious Keanu won’t give up that easily and when he later spies Sharon in the Vic with Phil and Mel to seal the deal over lunch, he seizes his chance and follows Mrs M to the ladies…

Will Sharon and Keanu be caught together?

Bursting in to the pub loos’, Keanu finally has Sharon on her own and quickly says his piece – leaving the blonde businesswoman stunned and conflicted… So what has Keanu said? How does that impact on him and Louise’s future? Are the pair unable to resist each other despite the risks surrounding their attraction?

Or has Keanu had enough of Sharon giving him the cold shoulder and tells her once and for all they’re passion is in the past? Our money is on the Sharanu affair to be back on very soon, as we’ve been promised the slow-burn plot will dominate EastEnders in 2019…

