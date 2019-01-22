Dean Andrews joins Emmerdale as new enemy of Cain Dingle

Emmerdale‘s Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) is set to clash with a newcomer to the village played by popular actor Dean Andrews, star of Life on Mars and Ashes to Ashes.

Andrews arrives on screen in the coming months but the exact details of who he will be playing are being kept quiet by show bosses, keen to tease a big mystery around the character.

All we know for sure is that Dean’s alter ego will find himself head-to-head with local hard man Cain, and is going to be stirring up trouble for the community.

With Cain about to be arrested for the murder of Joe Tate, it’s possible Dean could be playing a tough-talking police officer along the lines of his most famous role as DS Ray Carling in BBC1’s acclaimed cop show with a spooky time travel twist, Life on Mars, and its sequel, Ashes to Ashes, between 2006 and 2010.

More recently Andrews played Colin Dean, father of legendary skater Christopher in the ITV drama Torvill and Dean. He has also appeared in numerous TV drama including Marchlands, Last Tango in Halifax, Silent Witness and The Moorside.

What else do we know about Cain’s new adversary?

Speaking about his new role, the actor said: “As a Yorkshire lad I have always loved Emmerdale and am thrilled to be joining the cast. I think that everything from the acting to the stories are consistently great and I can’t wait to get stuck in.”

Executive producer Jane Hudson added: “We are delighted Dean is joining the show. He is a superb actor and his character is certainly going to shake things up for some of our villagers. And as a Yorkshireman he is going to fit into Emmerdale perfectly!”

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.