How to watch and live stream the Cricket World Cup 2019
Everything you need to know about this year's limited overs tournament...
The wait is almost over, as fans soon prepare for the 12th ICC Cricket World Cup. Here is everything you need to know…
When is the Cricket World Cup 2019?
The Cricket World Cup will begin on Thursday 30th May when England play South Africa, and will run until the final on Sunday 14th July.
What times are the matches for the Cricket World Cup?
Matches are mostly at 10.30am (BST) daily, with some matches also taking place in the afternoon at 1.30pm (BST).
See further below for a full list of fixtures.
Where is the Cricket World Cup taking place?
The 2019 Cricket World Cup will be hosted by England and Wales and will take place across a range of venues, including grounds in Leeds, Bristol, Manchester and Cardiff. The final will be played at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.
See below for the full list of venues:
- Headingley – Leeds
- Trent Bridge – Nottingham
- The Oval – London
- Lord’s – London
- Edgbaston – Birmingham
- The Riverside – Durham
- Bristol County Ground – Bristol
- County Ground – Taunton
- Hampshire Bowl – Southampton
- Old Trafford – Manchester
- Cardiff Wales Stadium – Cardiff
How can I watch the Cricket World Cup live in the UK?
The ICC Cricket World Cup is live on Sky Sports and NowTV.
You can watch the games live on Sky Sports Cricket. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.
If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £7.99, a week pass for £12.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.
Which teams will be playing in the Cricket World Cup?
There are ten teams playing in the 2019 Cricket World Cup. These are:
- England
- Australia
- Bangladesh
- India
- New Zealand
- Pakistan
- South Africa
- Sri Lanka
- Afghanistan
- West Indies
What are the fixtures for the Cricket World Cup?
The teams will play each other in a round-robin format, with 45 matches of One Day Internationals, before the semi-finals for which the top four teams will qualify. See below for the full list of fixtures:
-
Match 1: England v South Africa
Thursday 30th May, 10.30am – The Oval, London
-
Match 2: West Indies v Pakistan
Friday 31st May, 10.30am – Trent Bridge, Nottingham
-
Match 3: New Zealand v Sri Lanka
Saturday 1st June, 10.30am – Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff
-
Match 4: Afghanistan v Australia
Saturday 1st June, 1.30pm – Bristol County Ground, Bristol
-
Match 5: South Africa v Bangladesh
Sunday 2nd June, 10.30am – The Oval, London
-
Match 6: England v Pakistan
Monday 3rd June, 10.30am – Trent Bridge, Nottingham
-
Match 7: Afghanistan v Sri Lanka
Tuesday 4th June, 10.30am – Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff
-
Match 8: South Africa v India
Wednesday 5th June, 10.30am – Hampshire Bowl, Southampton
-
Match 9: Bangladesh v New Zealand
Wednesday 5th June, 1.30pm – The Oval, London
-
Match 10: Australia v West Indies
Thursday 6th June, 10.30am – Trent Bridge, Nottingham
-
Match 11: Pakistan v Sri Lanka
Friday 7th June, 10.30am – Bristol County Ground, Bristol
-
Match 12: England v Bangladesh
Saturday 8th June, 10.30am – Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff
-
Match 13: Afghanistan v New Zealand
Saturday 8th June, 1.30pm – County Ground Taunton, Taunton
-
Match 14: India v Australia
Sunday 9th June, 10.30am – The Oval, London
-
Match 15: South Africa v West Indies
Monday 10th June, 10.30am – Hampshire Bowl, Southampton
-
Match 16: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka
Tuesday 11th June, 10.30am – Bristol County Ground, Bristol
-
Match 17: Australia v Pakistan
Wednesday 12th June, 10.30am – County Ground Taunton, Taunton
-
Match 18: India v New Zealand
Thursday 13th June, 10.30am – Trent Bridge, Nottingham
-
Match 19: England v West Indies
Friday 14th June, 10.30am – Hampshire Bowl, Southampton
-
Match 20: Sri Lanka v Australia
Saturday 15th June, 10.30am – The Oval, London
-
Match 21: South Africa v Afghanistan
Saturday 15th June, 1.30pm – Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff
-
Match 22: India v Pakistan
Sunday 16th June, 10.30am – Old Trafford, Manchester
-
Match 23: West Indies v Bangladesh
Monday 17th June, 10.30am – County Ground Taunton, Taunton
-
Match 24: England v Afghanistan
Tuesday 18th June, 10.30am – Old Trafford, Manchester
-
Match 25: New Zealand v South Africa
Wednesday 19th June, 10.30am – Edgbaston, Birmingham
-
Match 26: Australia v Bangladesh
Thursday 20th June, 10.30am – Trent Bridge, Nottingham
-
Match 27: England v Sri Lanka
Friday 21st June, 10.30am – Headingley, Leeds
-
Match 28: India v Afghanistan
Saturday 22nd June, 10.30am – Hampshire Bowl, Southampton
-
Match 29: West Indies v New Zealand
Saturday 22nd June, 1.30pm – Old Trafford, Manchester
-
Match 30: Pakistan v South Africa
Sunday 23rd June, 10.30am – Lord’s London
-
Match 31: Bangladesh v Afghanistan
Monday 24th June, 10.30am – Hampshire Bowl, Southampton
-
Match 32: England v Australia
Tuesday 25th June, 10.30am – Lord’s London
-
Match 33: New Zealand v Pakistan
Wednesday 26th June, 10.30am – Edgbaston, Birmingham
-
Match 34: West Indies v India
Thursday 27th June, 10.30am – Old Trafford, Manchester
-
Match 35: Sri Lanka v South Africa
Friday 28th June, 10.30am – The Riverside Durham, Chester-le-Street
-
Match 36: Pakistan v Afghanistan
Saturday 29th June, 10.30am – Headingley, Leeds
-
Match 37: New Zealand v Australia
Saturday 29th June, 1.30pm – Lord’s London
-
Match 38: England v India
Sunday 30th June, 10.30am – Edgbaston, Birmingham
-
Match 39: Sri Lanka v West Indies
Monday 1st July, 10.30am – The Riverside Durham, Chester-le-Street
-
Match 40: Bangladesh v India
Tuesday 2nd July, 10.30am – Edgbaston, Birmingham
-
Match 41: England v New Zealand
Wednesday 3rd July, 10.30am – The Riverside Durham, Chester-le-Street
-
Match 42: Afghanistan v West Indies
Thursday 4th July, 10.30am – Headingley, Leeds
-
Match 43: Pakistan v Bangladesh
Friday 5th July, 10.30am – Lord’s, London
-
Match 44: Sri Lanka v India
Saturday 6th July, 10.30am – Headingley, Leeds
-
Match 45: Australia v South Africa
Saturday 6th July, 1.30pm – Old Trafford, Manchester
-
Semi Final 1: 1st place v 4th place
Tuesday 9th July, 10.30am – Old Trafford, Manchester
-
Semi Final 2: 2nd place v 3rd place
Thursday 11th July, 10.30am – Edgbaston, Birmingham
-
Final: TBC v TBC
Sunday 14th July, 10.30am – Lords, London
Who won the Cricket World Cup last?
Australia were the winners of the Cricket World Cup in 2015, when they beat fellow co-hosts New Zealand by 7 wickets.
Who are the favourites to win in 2019?
It is still a little while to go before the tournament, but cricketer Ian Bell has named England, Pakistan, and India as potential favourites to win the World Cup.
How can I get tickets to the Cricket World Cup?
Tickets for the Cricket World Cup 2019 are available at a limited general release. You will need to register through the official ticketing site in order to apply for tickets. More information about tickets and hospitality can also be found here.
How can I watch the Cricket World Cup live in Australia?
Coverage for those watching from Australia will be live on ESPN.
How can I watch the Cricket World Cup live in India?
Coverage for those watching from India will be on Star Sports 2 with live streaming on Hotstar.com.