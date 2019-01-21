How to watch and live stream the Cricket World Cup 2019

The wait is almost over, as fans soon prepare for the 12th ICC Cricket World Cup. Here is everything you need to know…

Advertisement

When is the Cricket World Cup 2019?

The Cricket World Cup will begin on Thursday 30th May when England play South Africa, and will run until the final on Sunday 14th July.

What times are the matches for the Cricket World Cup?

Matches are mostly at 10.30am (BST) daily, with some matches also taking place in the afternoon at 1.30pm (BST).

See further below for a full list of fixtures.

Where is the Cricket World Cup taking place?

The 2019 Cricket World Cup will be hosted by England and Wales and will take place across a range of venues, including grounds in Leeds, Bristol, Manchester and Cardiff. The final will be played at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.

See below for the full list of venues:

Headingley – Leeds

Trent Bridge – Nottingham

The Oval – London

Lord’s – London

Edgbaston – Birmingham

The Riverside – Durham

Bristol County Ground – Bristol

County Ground – Taunton

Hampshire Bowl – Southampton

Old Trafford – Manchester

Cardiff Wales Stadium – Cardiff

How can I watch the Cricket World Cup live in the UK?

The ICC Cricket World Cup is live on Sky Sports and NowTV.

You can watch the games live on Sky Sports Cricket. Sky Sports subscribers can also stream the match via the SkyGo app.

If you don’t have Sky, you can watch the match through NOW TV. You can get a Sky Sports day pass for £7.99, a week pass for £12.99 or a month pass for £33.99, all without needing a contract. NOW TV can be streamed through a computer or apps found on most smart TVs, phones and consoles.

Which teams will be playing in the Cricket World Cup?

There are ten teams playing in the 2019 Cricket World Cup. These are:

England

Australia

Bangladesh

India

New Zealand

Pakistan

South Africa

Sri Lanka

Afghanistan

West Indies

What are the fixtures for the Cricket World Cup?

The teams will play each other in a round-robin format, with 45 matches of One Day Internationals, before the semi-finals for which the top four teams will qualify. See below for the full list of fixtures:

Match 1 : England v South Africa

Thursday 30th May, 10.30am – The Oval, London

: Thursday 30th May, 10.30am – The Oval, London Match 2 : West Indies v Pakistan

Friday 31st May, 10.30am – Trent Bridge, Nottingham

: Friday 31st May, 10.30am – Trent Bridge, Nottingham Match 3: New Zealand v Sri Lanka

Saturday 1st June, 10.30am – Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff

Saturday 1st June, 10.30am – Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff Match 4: Afghanistan v Australia

Saturday 1st June, 1.30pm – Bristol County Ground, Bristol

Saturday 1st June, 1.30pm – Bristol County Ground, Bristol Match 5: South Africa v Bangladesh

Sunday 2nd June, 10.30am – The Oval, London

Sunday 2nd June, 10.30am – The Oval, London Match 6: England v Pakistan

Monday 3rd June, 10.30am – Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Monday 3rd June, 10.30am – Trent Bridge, Nottingham Match 7: Afghanistan v Sri Lanka

Tuesday 4th June, 10.30am – Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff

Tuesday 4th June, 10.30am – Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff Match 8: South Africa v India

Wednesday 5th June, 10.30am – Hampshire Bowl, Southampton

Wednesday 5th June, 10.30am – Hampshire Bowl, Southampton Match 9: Bangladesh v New Zealand

Wednesday 5th June, 1.30pm – The Oval, London

Wednesday 5th June, 1.30pm – The Oval, London Match 10: Australia v West Indies

Thursday 6th June, 10.30am – Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Thursday 6th June, 10.30am – Trent Bridge, Nottingham Match 11: Pakistan v Sri Lanka

Friday 7th June, 10.30am – Bristol County Ground, Bristol

Friday 7th June, 10.30am – Bristol County Ground, Bristol Match 12: England v Bangladesh

Saturday 8th June, 10.30am – Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff

Saturday 8th June, 10.30am – Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff Match 13: Afghanistan v New Zealand

Saturday 8th June, 1.30pm – County Ground Taunton, Taunton

Saturday 8th June, 1.30pm – County Ground Taunton, Taunton Match 14: India v Australia

Sunday 9th June, 10.30am – The Oval, London

Sunday 9th June, 10.30am – The Oval, London Match 15: South Africa v West Indies

Monday 10th June, 10.30am – Hampshire Bowl, Southampton

Monday 10th June, 10.30am – Hampshire Bowl, Southampton Match 16: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka

Tuesday 11th June, 10.30am – Bristol County Ground, Bristol

Tuesday 11th June, 10.30am – Bristol County Ground, Bristol Match 17: Australia v Pakistan

Wednesday 12th June, 10.30am – County Ground Taunton, Taunton

Wednesday 12th June, 10.30am – County Ground Taunton, Taunton Match 18: India v New Zealand

Thursday 13th June, 10.30am – Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Thursday 13th June, 10.30am – Trent Bridge, Nottingham Match 19: England v West Indies

Friday 14th June, 10.30am – Hampshire Bowl, Southampton

Friday 14th June, 10.30am – Hampshire Bowl, Southampton Match 20: Sri Lanka v Australia

Saturday 15th June, 10.30am – The Oval, London

Saturday 15th June, 10.30am – The Oval, London Match 21: South Africa v Afghanistan

Saturday 15th June, 1.30pm – Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff

Saturday 15th June, 1.30pm – Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff Match 22: India v Pakistan

Sunday 16th June, 10.30am – Old Trafford, Manchester

Sunday 16th June, 10.30am – Old Trafford, Manchester Match 23: West Indies v Bangladesh

Monday 17th June, 10.30am – County Ground Taunton, Taunton

Monday 17th June, 10.30am – County Ground Taunton, Taunton Match 24: England v Afghanistan

Tuesday 18th June, 10.30am – Old Trafford, Manchester

Tuesday 18th June, 10.30am – Old Trafford, Manchester Match 25: New Zealand v South Africa

Wednesday 19th June, 10.30am – Edgbaston, Birmingham

Wednesday 19th June, 10.30am – Edgbaston, Birmingham Match 26: Australia v Bangladesh

Thursday 20th June, 10.30am – Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Thursday 20th June, 10.30am – Trent Bridge, Nottingham Match 27: England v Sri Lanka

Friday 21st June, 10.30am – Headingley, Leeds

Friday 21st June, 10.30am – Headingley, Leeds Match 28: India v Afghanistan

Saturday 22nd June, 10.30am – Hampshire Bowl, Southampton

Saturday 22nd June, 10.30am – Hampshire Bowl, Southampton Match 29: West Indies v New Zealand

Saturday 22nd June, 1.30pm – Old Trafford, Manchester

Saturday 22nd June, 1.30pm – Old Trafford, Manchester Match 30: Pakistan v South Africa

Sunday 23rd June, 10.30am – Lord’s London

Sunday 23rd June, 10.30am – Lord’s London Match 31: Bangladesh v Afghanistan

Monday 24th June, 10.30am – Hampshire Bowl, Southampton

Monday 24th June, 10.30am – Hampshire Bowl, Southampton Match 32: England v Australia

Tuesday 25th June, 10.30am – Lord’s London

Tuesday 25th June, 10.30am – Lord’s London Match 33: New Zealand v Pakistan

Wednesday 26th June, 10.30am – Edgbaston, Birmingham

Wednesday 26th June, 10.30am – Edgbaston, Birmingham Match 34: West Indies v India

Thursday 27th June, 10.30am – Old Trafford, Manchester

Thursday 27th June, 10.30am – Old Trafford, Manchester Match 35: Sri Lanka v South Africa

Friday 28th June, 10.30am – The Riverside Durham, Chester-le-Street

Friday 28th June, 10.30am – The Riverside Durham, Chester-le-Street Match 36: Pakistan v Afghanistan

Saturday 29th June, 10.30am – Headingley, Leeds

Saturday 29th June, 10.30am – Headingley, Leeds Match 37: New Zealand v Australia

Saturday 29th June, 1.30pm – Lord’s London

Saturday 29th June, 1.30pm – Lord’s London Match 38: England v India

Sunday 30th June, 10.30am – Edgbaston, Birmingham

Sunday 30th June, 10.30am – Edgbaston, Birmingham Match 39: Sri Lanka v West Indies

Monday 1st July, 10.30am – The Riverside Durham, Chester-le-Street

Monday 1st July, 10.30am – The Riverside Durham, Chester-le-Street Match 40: Bangladesh v India

Tuesday 2nd July, 10.30am – Edgbaston, Birmingham

Tuesday 2nd July, 10.30am – Edgbaston, Birmingham Match 41: England v New Zealand

Wednesday 3rd July, 10.30am – The Riverside Durham, Chester-le-Street

Wednesday 3rd July, 10.30am – The Riverside Durham, Chester-le-Street Match 42: Afghanistan v West Indies

Thursday 4th July, 10.30am – Headingley, Leeds

Thursday 4th July, 10.30am – Headingley, Leeds Match 43: Pakistan v Bangladesh

Friday 5th July, 10.30am – Lord’s, London

Friday 5th July, 10.30am – Lord’s, London Match 44: Sri Lanka v India

Saturday 6th July, 10.30am – Headingley, Leeds

Saturday 6th July, 10.30am – Headingley, Leeds Match 45: Australia v South Africa

Saturday 6th July, 1.30pm – Old Trafford, Manchester

Saturday 6th July, 1.30pm – Old Trafford, Manchester Semi Final 1: 1st place v 4th place

Tuesday 9th July, 10.30am – Old Trafford, Manchester

Tuesday 9th July, 10.30am – Old Trafford, Manchester Semi Final 2: 2nd place v 3rd place

Thursday 11th July, 10.30am – Edgbaston, Birmingham

Thursday 11th July, 10.30am – Edgbaston, Birmingham Final: TBC v TBC

Sunday 14th July, 10.30am – Lords, London

Who won the Cricket World Cup last?

Australia were the winners of the Cricket World Cup in 2015, when they beat fellow co-hosts New Zealand by 7 wickets.

Who are the favourites to win in 2019?

It is still a little while to go before the tournament, but cricketer Ian Bell has named England, Pakistan, and India as potential favourites to win the World Cup.

How can I get tickets to the Cricket World Cup?

Tickets for the Cricket World Cup 2019 are available at a limited general release. You will need to register through the official ticketing site in order to apply for tickets. More information about tickets and hospitality can also be found here.

How can I watch the Cricket World Cup live in Australia?

Coverage for those watching from Australia will be live on ESPN.

Advertisement

How can I watch the Cricket World Cup live in India?

Coverage for those watching from India will be on Star Sports 2 with live streaming on Hotstar.com.