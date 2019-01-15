Is this Paddy Kirk’s long-lost dad? Meet Emmerdale newcomer Bear Wolf

Emmerdale‘s Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) has his world turned upside down next month when he meets professional wrestler Bear Wolf, who he believes could be his biological father following recent revelations from ex-wife Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) about the vet’s past when she returned to the village.

Reeling from the bombshell his childhood may have been a lie and that his mum may have had an affair with 1970s wrestling star Bear, information gleaned from love letters Mandy found among her former mother-in-law’s things, Paddy will decide to attend a wrestling convention to confront the fighter to find out once and for all if they are in fact father and son.

Paddy’s quest to explore his family tree sees the soap head out on location for special scenes to be filmed in Northern Ireland in the coming weeks – but further twists are promised by Emmerdale producer Kate Brookes: “It proves quite the adventure when Paddy and best friend Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) track boisterous Bear down in Belfast. However, Bear isn’t the only familiar face our villagers find in Belfast…”

Playing the role of big Bear is acclaimed actor Joshua Richards, who has made numerous appearances with the Royal Shakespare Company and appeared in movies including Troy and Panic Button.

Speaking about his colourful new alter ego, Richards said: “I am delighted to be joining the caste of Emmerdale. Having been based in Yorkshire for most of my life, it’s fantastic to now be filming there too. Bear Wolf is a great character and I am looking forward to seeing what’s in store for him.”

Viewers will meet Bear when he makes his first appearance on screen in mid-February.

