Dot throws Stuart out over his evil plan for Dr Legg in EastEnders

EastEnders‘ Stuart Highway (Ricky Champ) is not the most popular resident of Albert Square, but kindly Dot Branning (June Brown) has taken pity on the troubled soul and agreed to take him in. However, the bad boy may lose his only ally next week when Mrs B’s other house guest, old friend Dr Harold Legg (Leonard Fenton), makes an awful accusation against Stu that could see him thrown out on his ear.

Stuart is threatened by the dying doc’s presence, fearing he will turn Dot against him, and Harold suspects the nasty lodger has sneakily stolen his only photograph of beloved late wife Judith he kept in his wallet.

When Dr Legg confesses the possible theft to Dot she is horrified and on Thursday 17 January confronts Stuart over the claims and kicks him out. Later on, she wonders if she’s jumped to the wrong conclusion when she returns home to find Stu searching for the picture, insisting he had nothing to do with its disappearance – but it’s clear he’s lying through his teeth and taking advantage of his landlady’s forgiving Christian nature…

Dot fails to see through the ruse and ends up fooled yet again, and the pair have an emotional chat – will she let Stuart stay and continue to believe his lies? Can Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) not convince the Walford veteran not to let his nemesis get his feet under the table?

Which old faces are returning for Dr Legg’s funeral?

On Friday 18 January there are more emotional scenes for Dr Legg when the local Rabbi visits and reveals his parents’ grave has been cleaned up and restored following the horrific vandalism and graffiti attack in the Jewish cemetery. Wanting to draw a line under the incident, Harold – albeit reluctantly – agrees to meet the people responsible for wrecking the grave so they can apologise. Will he get closure in his final days?

EastEnders has already revealed Dr Legg will sadly soon lose his brave battle with cancer, but is set to be given a respectful on-screen send-off as befits one of the show’s original characters from its first episode 34 years ago.

Old faces Lofty Holloway (Tom Watt) and Mary ‘the punk’ Smith (Linda Davidson) will return for the GP’s funeral which airs in the coming weeks. But by the time Dr Legg dies, will Stuart still be hanging around?

