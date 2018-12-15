Coronation Street’s Amy Barlow pregnant by gang leader at 14

Coronation Street‘s Barlow and McDonald clans are set to be rocked by a shock teenage pregnancy in 2019 as Tracy (Kate Ford) and Steve (Simon Greyson) discover their 14-year-old daughter Amy (Elle Mulvaney) is pregnant by local bad boy Tyler Jefferies.

Advertisement

According to The Sun, the schoolgirl delivers the news she is expecting a baby next month and initially wants an abortion, only to change her mind and decide to keep the child. But as the family reel from the bombshell, a bigger surprise is in store as the identity of the father is revealed.

Who is gang leader Tyler Jefferies?

Viewers will remember Tyler as the delinquent leader of a violent gang who corrupted Amy’s cousin Simon Barlow (Alex Bain) earlier this year, luring him to become complicit in a cobbles crime spree that including mugging Audrey Roberts, vandalising a car, breaking and entering, stealing alcohol from Dev Alahan’s shop and shooting Simon’s dad Peter (Chris Gascoyne) with a paintball gun.

After turning on scared Simon, Tyler was eventually sent down for his string of offences and was last on screen in September, but the tabloid claims he will be back in Weatherfield in the new year as part of Amy’s teen mum plot. Might we also see Tyler’s mouthy mum Vicky again, who briefly worked at Underworld earlier in the autumn? Tyler’s family will allegedly demand custody of the baby and warn Steve and Tracy they will see them in court.

According to the newspaper, “it is set to turn nasty. Amy’s parents are left shattered when Tyler’s family get involved and their lawyer tells them they should be prepared for a very messy battle.

“Steve and Tracy have a rough road ahead of them but they’ll do everything they can to keep the baby in their family. This storyline touches on massive legal and ethical issues and will show viewers a different side to teen pregnancies.”

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.