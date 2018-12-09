I’m a Celeb’s Anne Hegerty reveals behind the scenes secrets that viewers don’t see

This year’s I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! has featured some of the show’s best moments ever.

From Harry Redknapp’s amazing one-liners, Noel Edmonds strolling in as the first Emperor of the camp (and strolling out as the first person to get the boot a week later), to Fleur East singing about how she “loves her bum”, I’m a Celeb has provided plenty of water cooler moments – which is probably why this series is the most watched ever.

But Anne Hegerty has hinted that we may have missed some of the jungle action, especially surrounding Nick Knowles.

While the DIY SOS star won some hearts when he gave Hegerty his luxury item, a pillow, when she was initially struggling in the jungle, other more cynical viewers questioned whether his intentions were genuine.

But Hegerty, 60, has said that Knowles was completely himself in the jungle – and this was proved in scenes that weren’t aired.

“Honestly, from the conversations I’ve been having with people since I got out, I think there’s a lot of things Nick has been doing that have just not been shown,” she said.

“People seem to know that candlewax was spilled on John’s gilet, but when I say, ‘Were you impressed by Nick’s scheme for removing the wax when the producers said they wouldn’t provide a new gilet?’ they all go, ‘What scheme?’”

She added to the Metro that Knowles, 56, even scrapped on his campmates’ behalf.

“I don’t think they’ve seen how protective he gets with the other campmates, and how he’ll have blazing rows in the Bush Telegraph if he thinks the rest of us are being put at risk in any way,” she said.

Knowles was the sixth to be eliminated from camp, with the presenter (turned singer) admitting he was sad to leave jungle life.

He added in his exit interview with Holly and Dec that he went on the show to meet different groups of people and get along with them after he felt Brexit divided the country.

Emily Atack, John Barrowman and Harry Redknapp are the final three campmates remaining, with the winner due to be crowned tonight.

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! continues tonight at 9pm on ITV