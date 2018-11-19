BBC uploads 10 hour loop of Doctor Who theme tune to YouTube because… why not?

The Doctor Who theme is an iconic and instantly recognisable piece of music, which fans may have noticed went through a bit of a revamp for the new series.

Composer Segun Akinola arranged a new edition of the classic recording, which made its debut with Jodie Whittaker at the helm as the Thirteenth Doctor.

Using samples of the original 1963 recording by Delia Derbyshire and the Radiophonic Workshop, Akinola brought fresh life into the classic theme tune – which has already seen some variations throughout the series.

With the newly-worked theme being so popular with fans, the BBC has now decided to upload the recording onto YouTube… on a ten hour loop.

In reference to the 2011 meme sensation, when YouTube decided to remove its 15 minute video limit from its site, the Doctor Who theme joined the ranks of Nyan Cat, Darth Vader Breathing and Gangnam Style in receiving the 10 hour treatment.

The BBC description reads: “For your background music loop pleasure, 10 hours of the new Doctor Who title sequence, and new arrangement of the theme by Segun Akinola.”

Fans of Doctor Who were torn over whether they enjoyed listening to the theme tune for nearly half a day.

While one commented, “This is exactly what we all need!”, another sniped, “The BBC are running out of ideas.”

Speaking ahead of the debut of his new arrangement, Akinola explained, “I really just stuck to the original [theme], like the very very first one, and tried to glean as much from that as I could. And tried to honour it as much as I could as well.

“It’s such an iconic theme, one that people walking down the street can whistle, and it’s one that people really care about.

“It’s Doctor Who! And it’s really great, but it’s also a really big deal.”

While the most recent edition of Doctor Who saw the Doctor and her four companions take on an intergalactic retailer in Kerblam!, Sunday’s upcoming episode plunges us straight back into the past as the team head to 17th Century Lancashire as they become embroiled in a witch trial.

