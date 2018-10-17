Dancing on Ice host Phillip Schofield: ‘Gemma Collins will be amazing – if she makes it to the live shows’

With the full line-up for the 2019 edition of Dancing on Ice finally confirmed, fans of the ITV skating show are waiting with bated breath for the 11th series to finally kick off early next year.

But host Phillip Schofield is doubtful that all 12 of the contestants will even make it onto the ice – hinting that TOWIE diva Gemma Collins may not be getting her skates on in time for the live shows.

Speaking at the ITV Palooza, the 56-year-old explained, “I think Gemma Collins is a sensational booking, providing she makes it to the live shows.

“She’s known as a walker, and I’d like her to be known as a skater. She says she’s committed and we love having her as part of the show. Hopefully she’ll do really well.”

It was reported earlier this week by show sources that 37-year-old Collins has already threatened to quit the show after the first initial training sessions.

“She’s already had one diva tantrum and threatened to quit after falling in training,” a Dancing on Ice insider told the Daily Star. “Nobody took her threats seriously this time but with another two months before the show airs, everyone involved is worried the show’s biggest star could walk.”

Collins has had form at swiftly exiting shows, having previously quit the I’m a Celebrity jungle in 2014 citing health reasons.

However, reports she was threatening to quit Dancing on Ice were strongly denied by an ITV spokesperson and by Collins herself.

Speaking to journalists at the ITV Palooza, she said, “I am doing really well, so watch this space. I’m loving Dancing on Ice. Everyone’s saying whatever about me, but I’m going to come out and smash it.”

Dancing on Ice returns to ITV early next year