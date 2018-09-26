Bake Off’s Terry has broken everyone’s hearts

In just a few short weeks, Terry has become one of the most beloved characters in The Great British Bake off 2018 – and now he’s broken all of our hearts by leaving the tent with an emotional speech about his late wife.

Terry’s exit was pretty much inevitable after a disastrous Spice Week, which finished with a Showstopper biscuit chandelier that looked more like a tornado. Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith opted for a double elimination as they sent home both Terry and Karen.

But after his elimination, a tearful Terry revealed how the Channel 4 show had helped him cope with his grief.

“I said I wouldn’t get upset,” he said. “It’s funny when you’re on your own… my wife and I were very happy and that was a massive loss.

“There wasn’t anything to fill the gap for a very long time so it’s given me a focus. I’ve met some lovely people I’m sure we’ll keep in touch for a very long time. It’s been a big help and something I’ll remember for a long time.

“I won’t stop baking. I’m very much looking forward to more projects carried out in a bigger time frame.”

His words touched viewers’ hearts…

We’ll always treasure your time on the show, Terry. So many happy memories. We look forward to your future baking adventures. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/S0iEEHCO7v — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) September 25, 2018

#GBBO Terry…"I promised I wouldn't get upset…It's funny when you're on your own."

*UK*: pic.twitter.com/zbhuwPjhKi — Hollerella (@hollerella) September 25, 2018

#gbbo terry lost his wife and the only thing he had left was bakeoff IM SOBBING HOW DARE YOU KICK HIM OFF THE SHOW YOU MONSTERS — sophie☁️ (@sophieisallama) September 25, 2018

Oh god, I totally wasn't ready for Terry's interview 😭😭😭 #GBBO — Miss Stringer (@MissStringerMus) September 25, 2018

Terry baking to fill the void of losing his wife has broken me and I didn’t realise I could get this emotional over a cooking show. #GBBO — Erin Jones (@erierijones) September 25, 2018

But was it fair? As he came back from a week off due to illness, Terry certainly had a disastrous time in the tent. His ginger cake was not a hit and the didn’t quite pull off that ambitious Showstopper…

If Terry made a ham sandwich it would probabaly melt. #GBBO — CelebCelery (@CelebCelery) September 25, 2018

Terry’s roiling hellscape of tortured souls from Dante’s Inferno is coming along well. Shame it’s meant to be the 12 days of Christmas mind. #GBBO — Füüd (@FuudBlog) September 25, 2018

I don't know about you but Terry's ginger cake is DEEPLY relatable. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/1D7QihBNaB — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) September 25, 2018

But at least he leaves us with the memory of his glorious week one bake…

Before the sad inevitably, let's remind ourselves of his best work (thread) #gbbo #terry pic.twitter.com/sNvPc8o0wx — Colin Greaves (@Greaves_Colin) September 25, 2018

The Great British Bake Off continues on Tuesdays on Channel 4 at 8pm