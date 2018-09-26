Accessibility Links

Bake Off’s Terry has broken everyone’s hearts

"I didn't realise I could get this emotional over a cooking show"

C4, TL

In just a few short weeks, Terry has become one of the most beloved characters in The Great British Bake off 2018 – and now he’s broken all of our hearts by leaving the tent with an emotional speech about his late wife.

Terry’s exit was pretty much inevitable after a disastrous Spice Week, which finished with a Showstopper biscuit chandelier that looked more like a tornado. Judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith opted for a double elimination as they sent home both Terry and Karen.

But after his elimination, a tearful Terry revealed how the Channel 4 show had helped him cope with his grief.

“I said I wouldn’t get upset,” he said. “It’s funny when you’re on your own… my wife and I were very happy and that was a massive loss.

“There wasn’t anything to fill the gap for a very long time so it’s given me a focus. I’ve met some lovely people I’m sure we’ll keep in touch for a very long time. It’s been a big help and something I’ll remember for a long time.

“I won’t stop baking. I’m very much looking forward to more projects carried out in a bigger time frame.”

His words touched viewers’ hearts…

But was it fair? As he came back from a week off due to illness, Terry certainly had a disastrous time in the tent. His ginger cake was not a hit and the didn’t quite pull off that ambitious Showstopper…

But at least he leaves us with the memory of his glorious week one bake…

The Great British Bake Off continues on Tuesdays on Channel 4 at 8pm

