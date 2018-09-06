Celebrity Big Brother 2018: Who is Roxanne Pallett, and what’s she famous for?

The ex-Emmerdale actor is leaving behind her new fiancé for the Big Brother house

Roxanne Pallett’s time in the house – and quite possibly her career – have been marred by the controversy of the so-called ‘punchgate’, which saw Pallett claim that fellow housemate Ryan Thomas had ‘punched’ her in the ribs, and demand that the “woman beater” be removed from the house. Since then, the incident has been generally accepted as a wild exaggeration by Pallett, who had only been on the receiving end of soft play-fighting from Ryan. She quit the house on the morning of 1st September.

Since leaving the show, Pallett has become a deeply unpopular figure. She has made two TV appearances to explain her actions. In her first, on The Jeremy Vine Show, she “massively” apologised to Thomas and said that she “got it wrong.” In a second interview, with CBB host Emma Willis, she said that, “I’m the most hated girl in Britain right now, ” while later adding, “I needed to come and tell everyone that I got it wrong. I’m human. I made a massive, massive, horrible mistake.”

Who is Roxanne Pallett?

Roxanne Pallett is perhaps best known for her role as Jo Sugden on Emmerdale, where she garnered critical praise for her domestic violence storyline between 2008 and 2009. She starred on the show for three years, before branching out into film, appearing in a number of horror flicks, including Lake Placid 3.

She was also recently married, making the front cover of OK! magazine…

She’s also appeared on a number of reality shows in the past, notably Dancing On Ice series four back in 2009.

Who is Roxanne Pallett engaged to?

Pallett made headlines after she announced that her fiancé, steelworker Lee Walton, proposed to her just a week after they first met.

The couple first bonded online in the summer of 2017.

Who is Roxanne Pallett? Key facts:

Age: 35

Job: Actor

Twitter: @RoxannePallett

Instagram: @roxannepallettofficial

