Downton Abbey’s Phyllis Logan reveals production on the movie begins “any minute now”

The Mrs Hughes actress says it's "all going to be marvellous" as the cast reunites for the Downton movie

Production on the new Downton Abbey movie will begin “any minute now,” Phyllis Logan has revealed.

Appearing as a guest on Zoe Ball on Sunday, the actress – who plays beloved housekeeper Mrs Hughes – said that the cast were all in touch and excited to return to Highclere Castle when filming begins this summer.

The official Downton Abbey movie announcement has been a LONG time coming, but now we know that Logan will return alongside the vast majority of the cast – including Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary, Laura Carmichael as Lady Edith, Joanne Froggatt as Anna Bates, Hugh Bonneville as the Earl of Grantham, Elizabeth McGovern as his wife Cora and Maggie Smith as the Dowager Countess.

“At last,” Logan told Ball. “I’m still not even convinced that I can speak about it. But I can now!”

She added: “We’re all going to be reconvened – I’m going to be back in the corset. It’s all going to be marvellous.”

While the cast have seen the script for the much-anticipated movie spin-off from the ITV drama, it was so long ago that they’ve actually forgotten most of the plot.

“We’ve sort of forgotten,” she said. “We got shown one about a hundred years ago. But yes there’s a script and we’re going into production any minute now.”

And the stars of Downton, who have had a “little pre-Christmas reunion” every year since the show came to an end, are keen to find out whats going on.

“We’ve had a bit of emailage going on,” Logan revealed. “We’re all sort of thinking, have you heard this? Have you done that yet?”