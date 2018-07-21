Jodie Whittaker meets her Doctor Who wife Alex Kingston

The wife and wife came face to face at Comic-Con. But could this mean River Song will be back for series 11?

Doctor Who‘s Jodie Whittaker and Alex Kingston have posed for this amazing picture at Comic-Con, showing The Doctor’s wife has meeting her brand new partner. And both of them look completely thrilled!

Advertisement

Kingston has played River Song, who is married to the Doctor, in the BBC series off and on since 2008 and made her latest appearance in 2015.

But could this picture hint that she might return?

Thankfully, both Alex and Jodie look the picture of happiness – which is just as well, seeing as they’re now married to one another. Congrats, guys!

Although there hasn’t been too much confirmed for series 11 just yet, one thing we have discovered is that the new run – Whittaker’s first as the Doctor – will not feature any Daleks.

Meanwhile a new trailer for the upcoming series was called “brilliant” and “enticing” by many fans after it was revealed at Comic-Con.

Advertisement

Radio Times’ special Doctor Who preview issue, including exclusive interviews, pictures and behind-the-scenes secrets, is on sale now