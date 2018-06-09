Karen Gillan’s throwback dance routine video takes us on an adventure in space and time

Who needs a Tardis when you've got home movies?

Nobody is immune to the pull of a good 1990s pop song and Doctor Who and Guardians of The Galaxy star Karen Gillan is no exception.

The actress shared a video clip of her teenage self on Instagram, throwing out some slick moves to the tune of *NSYNC’s 1997 hit I Want You Back.

She revealed that it was an example of “how high school Karen spent the majority of her time” and if that’s true then it was time well spent. Those are moves even the Eleventh Doctor would be proud to crack out at a wedding!

We really hope the Marvel powers that be are watching, because if there’s one thing Avengers: Infinity War’s sequel needs it’s a dance off between Gillan’s Nebula and Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord.