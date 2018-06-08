Kendall dishes on her Love Island 2018 exit: “Adam might sway towards someone else if another girl comes in – he’s done it once”

Kendall Rae Knight talks about being the first contestant to be dumped from the villa, her thoughts on Adam and Eyal, and why she thinks she found the experience “a lot harder” than the other islanders

Kendall Rae Knight has become the first contestant to leave Love Island 2018, after Adam Collard pied her off for new girl Rosie Williams.

Fresh out of the villa, Kendall told RadioTimes.com that she feels “gutted to be the first one” to go.

Although she hopes that Adam and Rosie will stay together, Kendall said, “Adam will maybe sway towards someone else if another girl comes in; he’s done it once.”

Despite Adam snogging Rosie while he was still coupled up with Kendall, she says she has no regrets. “I don’t wish Adam had never picked me, I think he went with what he felt. I was initially attracted to Adam when he walked in and I think we had a lovely date.”

On why she thinks Adam went for Rosie over her, Kendall said, “I just think he wanted to move at a quicker pace than I did and that’s why he’s gone with Rosie, because she maybe wanted to go at a faster pace than I did.”

She added, “I knew he wasn’t into me but I wasn’t going to try and crack on with anyone else just to save myself.”

Kendall could have easily tried to “crack on” with Eyal Booker, who had his eye on Kendall after things went sour with Hayley Hughes, but Kendall simply saw Eyal as a pal. “Just because Adam has called it a day with me and gone for Rosie and shown Rosie more interest, I wasn’t then going to jump ship and try and get onto Eyal or anything like that. I said I saw him as a friend.”

Speaking about her ex-fiancé who left her a matter of months before Love Island started, Kendall said, “Obviously people don’t know the full situation with me and my ex. It’s not that I’m not over him, I am over him. I could have had eight months of begging for him to take me back, I didn’t do that once.

“It’s not that I’m not over my ex, I just feel like compared to everybody else I found it a little bit harder because I’m not used to dating.”

On whether she went on Love Island too soon, Kendall said: “No. I thought it was the right time to do that. I felt that I found it a lot harder than anyone else.”

But what’s in store for the people Kendall has left behind in the villa? Well, she thinks Dani and Jack and Wes and Laura are the strongest couples, and reckons the reason Alex isn’t getting any luck is because “maybe girls nowadays just like a bad boy”.

Is Kendall glad she signed up to be on Love Island? “I think I’ve grown as a person. I’ve realised how strong I actually am and I’ve realised it’s good to follow your gut instinct.”

