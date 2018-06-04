When is Ackley Bridge back on Channel 4? What’s series 2 about, and what time is it on TV?

The second series of the Channel 4 drama will see a Girls Aloud member guest star as a home-wrecking netball teacher

Channel 4’s drama Ackley Bridge is returning for a second season. Set in a Yorkshire town of the same name, the show follows two schools – one predominantly Asian, the other predominantly white – that are forced to merge due to cuts, forming a single multi-cultural comprehensive. Tensions and clashes ensue, but by the end of the first season, viewers see various friendships forged between pupils from both schools.

Here’s everything you need to know about Ackley Bridge season 2.

What time is Ackley Bridge on TV?

Ackley Bridge is on Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4.

Is there a trailer for Ackley Bridge series 2?

Yes, you can view it here.

What’s going to happen?

Judging from the latest trailer, series 2 of Ackley Bridge will see more drama, racial and sexual tensions – and two wandering llamas in the school playground…

Last season, viewers saw Nas (Amy-Leigh Hickman) come out to her Pakistani mother. Will Nas go through with an arranged marriage, or will she find a girlfriend? And will pupil Missy Booth (Poppy Lee Friar) curb her rebellious streak? Meanwhile, teacher Emma (Liz White) struggles with her love for a colleague.

The 12-part series will also explore issues such as gang culture, and the fallout of Mandy’s (Jo Joyner) infidelity.

Which Girls Aloud member is guest-starring in Ackley Bridge series 2?

Former Girls Aloud member Kimberley Walsh will guest-star as a “home-wrecking netball teacher” in Ackley Bridge series 2.

Walsh is cast as Claire Butterworth, the vengeful ex-wife of Steve (played by Eastenders’ Paul Nicholls) and mother to their child, Zak. She’ll be out to sabotage Steve’s rocky relationship with Mandy, following the latter’s affair with Sadiq, head of the academy trust.

“It was so much fun appearing as Claire in Ackley Bridge, it’s such a fantastic show with a brilliant cast so it was an honour to be part of it!” Walsh said.

“Claire is quite different to other characters I’ve played in the past. She is sassy and strong and comes to blows a few times with Mandy which was really fun to play. It was great fun working with Jo Joyner and Paul Nicholls on this storyline.”