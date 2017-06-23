Grenfell Tower charity single becomes fastest selling record in a decade

And it’s well on its way to number one in the charts

After just one day, the Grenfell Tower charity single has become the fastest selling record in a decade.

The single saw Simon Cowell bring together over 50 artists – including Stormzy, Robbie Williams, Craig David and Emeli Sandé – to record a cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s Bridge Over Troubled Water and raise money for victims and survivors of the 14th June fire.

It has already earned over £200,000 through Artists For Grenfell, and has racked up 120,000 downloads and streams on its first day of sale, surging to number one on iTunes.

The single marks a ten-year record for sales on an opening day and is almost certain to debut at number one on this week’s Official Singles Chart.

A video was also released with the track, showing the stars recording the single, as well as footage of fire fighters and the community grieving those lost and coming together in the aftermath of the blaze. It has been viewed 813,060 times on YouTube.