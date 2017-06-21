Among those who lent their voices to the recording were Pixie Lott, Ella Eyre, Stereophonics frontman Kelly Jones, Westlife's Shane Filan, X Factor winners Louisa Johnson and Leona Lewis, and Gareth Malone. Others, including Celine Dion, will be sending in their vocals from abroad.

Cowell organised the recording in a short space of time after a visit to the site, which is close to his West London home, left a “big impact” on him.

"For me in my position, not to do something would be appalling,” the X Factor judge told Good Morning Britain on Friday. “So I wrote to all the record label heads and I basically said let’s all work together, there’s a bigger cause here."

More like this

“I think the thing that really hit home to me was when I was seeing that wall and I saw those messages and then when I saw how the residents immediately turned up with water and clothes and offers of shelter and everything else and that’s when I thought, I’m not just going to sit here and do nothing,” he said.

It's not Cowell's first charity single: in 2010 he pulled together a bunch of stars including Mariah Carey, Rod Stewart and Alexandra Burke to record a cover of REM's Everybody Hurts to raise money for the victims of the earthquake in Haiti.

Advertisement

Bridge Over Troubled Water is available to download now