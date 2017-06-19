Accessibility Links

Ariana Grande thanks fans for “wiping my tears away” as she finishes European leg of Dangerous Woman tour

The singer acknowledged her fanbase for their support during a "challenging time" in the wake of the Manchester bombing

Nearly a month on from the bombing at her Manchester concert on May 22nd, Ariana Grande has taken to Instagram to send a special message to her fans after concluding the European leg of her Dangerous Woman tour in Turin on 17th June.

The 23-year-old pop star resumed her planned gigs just over two weeks after the Manchester disaster. In the meantime, she headlined One Love Manchester – a benefit concert held on 4th June which also featured Justin Bieber, the Black Eyed Peas and Coldplay, and raised around £3 million for the victims of the attack.

At the close of this European leg of my Dangerous Woman tour, I just wanted to thank you properly for the overwhelming love and support you’ve shown me, my crew, and each other during this challenging time. Spending this time with you this month has been so very healing and special! Thank you for being here. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your generosity in supporting One Love Manchester and for helping the families as much as you possibly could. Thank you for bringing your absolute brightest, most passionate, contagious energy to these shows and for wiping my tears away. ♡ I'm immensely grateful!!!! I hope you can feel my love, wherever you are because I'm sending you all that I've got. See you so soon. ♡ @alfredoflores @dangerouswomantour

“I just wanted to thank you properly for the overwhelming love and support you’ve shown me, my crew, and each other during this challenging time,” she said in an Instagram post.

“Spending this time with you this month has been so very healing and special! Thank you for being here. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your generosity in supporting One Love Manchester and for helping the families as much as you possibly could. Thank you for bringing your absolute brightest, most passionate, contagious energy to these shows and for wiping my tears away.”

“I hope you can feel my love, wherever you are because I’m sending you all that I’ve got. See you so soon.”

Her display of strength in the wake of the devastating attack has been admirable, and has led the City of Manchester to grant her honorary citizenship.

To donate £5 to the We Love Manchester fund, text LOVE to 70507. Texts cost £5 plus your standard network rate, with 100% of your donation going to the We Love Manchester fund.

