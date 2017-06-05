11 million tune in to Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester concert on BBC1
The US pop star was joined on stage by Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus and Liam Gallagher for a charity concert that has raised millions for charity
Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester concert averaged a phenomenal 10.9 million viewers between 7pm and 10pm on BBC1 last night, with the star studded charity event peaking with just under 15 million watching the show.
Broadcast simultaneously on BBC and commercial radio in the UK and on television in over 50 countries around the world as well as several social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube the total global audience is yet to be calculated, but is sure to be vast.
So far more than £10 million has been raised for the British Red Cross’s We Love Manchester Emergency Fund with more than £2 million alone raised for families of the victims of the Manchester terror attack through text donations during the concert.
We’ve raised an incredible £2.35 MILLION during #OneLoveManchester!
Thank you so much for your donations. https://t.co/a43mYUP58P pic.twitter.com/JeV1yl2d0L
— British Red Cross (@BritishRedCross) June 4, 2017
The One Love Manchester concert was only announced on Wednesday, but four days later Ariana Grande had managed to bring together everyone from Miley Cyrus to the Black Eyed Peas, Katy Perry, Coldplay, Robbie Williams, Justin Bieber, Take That and Liam Gallagher on one stage. Little Mix, Imogen Heap and Niall Horan also put in appearances.
50,000 fans turned out for the concert at Manchester’s Old Trafford stadium for a night of music and unity. It was less than 24 hours after London had been hit by another terror attack, but organisers were determined to go ahead “with greater purpose” and continue with the charity event.
Ariana told the crowd: “I want to thank you for coming together and being so loving and strong and unified.”
She added: “I love you guys so much, and I think that the kind of love and unity that you’re displaying is the medicine that the world really needs right now.”
The 23-year-old brought Robbie Williams onto stage, where he turned his 1998 song Stronger into a rallying cry by tweaking the chorus: “Manchester, we’re strong, we’re strong, we’re strong/We’re still singing our songs, our songs, our songs.”
Coldplay’s biggest performance of the night was actually an Oasis song, as they added Don’t Look Back In Anger – a song which has taken on new significance for Manchester since the attack – to their set list which included Fix You and Viva La Vida.
The surprise guest of the night was former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher. While some had been hoping that his brother Noel would join him on stage, Liam came out solo to perform three songs including a poignant stripped back version of Live Forever.
Luckily, Coldplay’s Chris Martin stepped up to fill in on the acoustic guitar.
One Love Manchester Executive Producer Scooter Braun said on stage during the show: “Manchester, your bravery is our hope. Because of you, we can now represent through this as a worldwide community, that we will be ready, we will be fearless and we will be great.”
Ariana Grande has re-released One Last Time as a charity single with proceeds from sales going to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund. You can buy the song here.
You can also donate to the Red Cross appeal by visiting http://www.redcross.org.uk/love
One Love Manchester – Full set list
Marcus Mumford – Timshel
Take That – Shine
Take That – Giants
Take That – Rule The World
Robbie Williams – Strong
Robbie Williams – Angels
Pharrell Williams – Get Lucky
Pharrell Williams and Miley Cyrus – Happy
Miley Cyrus – Inspired
Niall Horan – Slow Hands
Niall Horan – This Town
Ariana Grande – Be Alright
Ariana Grande – Break Free
Little Mix – Wings
Ariana Grande and Victoria Monet – Better Days
Black Eyed Peas and Ariana Grande – Where Is The Love?
Imogen Heap – Hide and Seek
Children’s choir with Ariana Grande – My Everything
Mac Miller and Ariana Grande – The Way
Mac Miller – Dang!
Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus – Don’t Dream It’s Over
Ariana Grande – Side to Side
Katy Perry – Part of Me
Katy Perry – Roar
Justin Bieber – Love Yourself
Justin Bieber – Cold Water
Ariana Grande – Love Me Harder
Coldplay and Ariana Grande – Don’t Look Back in Anger
Coldplay – Fix You
Coldplay – Viva La Vida
Coldplay – Something Just Like This
Liam Gallagher – Rock n Roll Star
Liam Gallagher – Wall of Glass
Liam Gallagher and Coldplay – Live Forever
Ariana Grande and the cast of One Love Manchester – One Last Time
Ariana Grande – Somewhere Over The Rainbow [Encore]