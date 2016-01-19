★★★★

Paolo Sorrentino’s 2013 movie The Great Beauty must have brought back a few memories for members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, who awarded it the Oscar for best foreign language film. Though set in modern-day Rome, it was a film that not only invoked the flamboyant ghost of the great Italian director Federico Fellini but also the heyday of European art cinema: jaded, dispassionate men and beautiful, enigmatic women in bustling, romantic cities. With its story of a once-feted writer trapped by creative block and facing the dustbin of history, it was quite an introspective statement to make for a director still in his mid-40s. But with this follow-up, Sorrentino returns with something even more melancholy.

Though it remains a European film in setting and sentiment, Youth features an eclectic cast of Brits and Americans, top-lined by Michael Caine, waiting until his early 80s to make the first and possibly only true art house movie of his career. In heavy-lidded, avuncular mode, Caine plays Fred Ballinger, a veteran conductor enjoying a break at a luxury spa with his best friend Mick Boyle (Harvey Keitel) and daughter Lena (Rachel Weisz). Ballinger is being pursued by an emissary from Buckingham Palace: the Queen would like him to come out of retirement and perform at a command royal performance one more time, but the musician refuses, citing personal reasons. From here, the film becomes a surreal and at times even psychedelic study of Ballinger’s life and world as he is confronted by his past – notably via his daughter Lena (during a striking verbal takedown in a mudwrap massage session) – and mulls over the right, wrong and missed turns in a long and eventful life.