The film stars Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher as a pair of best friends who also happen to be total opposites – but who end up spending a week living each other's lives when circumstances lead them to swap houses.

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, the various streaming services are launching a variety of brand new romantic comedies this weekend – and one of the bigs ones is Your Place or Mine on Netflix.

In addition to the leads, the film's cast also boasts stars from shows such as The White Lotus, The Afterparty, Grey's Anatomy, Star Trek: Discovery, and WandaVision – read on for everything you need to know.

Your Place or Mine cast: Meet stars in Reese Witherspoon's Netflix film

The following stars appear in the Your Place or Mine cast.

Reese Witherspoon as Debbie

Ashton Kutcher as Peter

Jesse Williams as Theo

Tig Notaro as Alicia

Zoë Chao as Minka

Wesley Kimmel as Jack

Rachel Bloom as Scarlet

Steve Zahn as Zen

Shiri Appleby as Vanessa

Griffin Matthews as John Golden

For more on the film's biggest characters and stars, see below.

Reese Witherspoon plays Debbie

Reese Witherspoon plays Debbie Netflix

Who is Debbie? Debbie craves routine with her son in LA but ends up swapping houses and lives for a week with her best friend Peter – her total opposite.

What else has Reese Witherspoon been in? One of the biggest names in Hollywood since the late '90s, Witherspoon's key credits include Cruel Intentions, Election, Legally Blonde, Sweet Home Alabama and alk the Line – the latter of which saw her win the Academy Award for Best Actress. More recently she's starred in a number of small screen projects including Big Little Lies, The Morning Show and Little Fires Everywhere.

Ashton Kutcher plays Peter

Ashton Kutcher plays Peter Netflix

Who is Peter? Debbie's best friend and total opposite, Peter thrives on change in New York.

What else has Ashton Kutcher been in? Kutcher first found fame playing Michael Kelso in That '70s Show, while subsequent credits included films such as Dude, Where's My Car?, Just Married, The Butterfly Effect, No Strings Attached, and Vengeance, in addition to the role of Walden Schmidt on Two and a Half Men and Colt Bennett in the Netflix series The Ranch.

Zoë Chao plays Minka

Zoë Chao plays Minka Netflix

Who is Minka? A former girlfriend of Peter’s who unexpectedly appears at his apartment the night Debbie arrives.

What else has Zoë Chao been in? Chao is known for her role as Isobel in Strangers, and Zoe in The Afterparty, while film credits include Downhill, Senior Year, and the brand new Prime Video original Somebody I Used to Know.

Jesse Williams plays Theo

Jesse Williams plays Theo Netflix

Who is Theo? A top editor at the renowned Duncan Press literary agency, who Debbie meets in New York.

What else has Jesse Williams been in? Williams is best known for his long-running role as Jackson Avery in Grey's Anatomy, while film credits include The Cabin in the Woods, The Butler and Random Acts of Violence.

Wesley Kimmel plays Jack

Wesley Kimmel plays Jack Netflix

Who is Jack? Debbie’s 13-year-old son who is a quiet boy and deep in a teenaged sullen phase.

What else has Wesley Kimmel been in? Child actor Kimmel already has a number of credits to his name – having appeared in WandaVision, The Book of Boba Fett, and Good Girls.

Steve Zahn plays Zen

Steve Zahn plays Zen Netflix

Who is Zen? A cheerful hippie/surfer dude who spends his days tending to Debbie’s garden.

What else has Steve Zahn been in? Zahn is known for film roles in the likes of Reality Bites, Stuart Little, Shattered Glass, the Diary of a Wimpy Kid, Dallas Buyers Club and War for the Planet of the Apes and for TV credits including Davis McAlary on Treme and Mark Mossbacher in the first season of The White Lotus.

Tig Notaro plays Alica

Tig Notaro plays Alica Netflix

Who is Alicia? An old friend of Debbie and Peter, who is now a teacher at the school where Debbie works and Jack studies.

What else has Tig Notaro been in? Notaro is best known as a stand-up comedian, while previous film roles have included Instant Family, Lucy in the Sky, and Army of the Dead. She also plays Denise "Jett" Reno in Star Trek: Discovery.

