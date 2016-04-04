You can now watch Daniel Craig’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens cameo
The name’s trooper…STORM trooper
Published: Monday, 4 April 2016 at 0:30 pm
Star Wars: The Force Awakens was full of secrets and surprising moments, but none shocked us more (and encouraged us to see the film for a third time to double check) than the news that Daniel Craig actually appeared in the movie as a stormtrooper.
Yep, despite months of denials it turns out that James Bond himself was the First Order lackey who Rey Jedi mind-tricked to freedom – and now you can watch Craig’s scene on YouTube to your heart’s content to work out if you really CAN recognise his voice behind the mask.
Does the truth leave you feeling shaken – or a little bit stirred?
Star Wars: The Force Awakens is available for digital download now, and is released on DVD on 14th April
