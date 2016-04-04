Star Wars: The Force Awakens was full of secrets and surprising moments, but none shocked us more (and encouraged us to see the film for a third time to double check) than the news that Daniel Craig actually appeared in the movie as a stormtrooper.

Yep, despite months of denials it turns out that James Bond himself was the First Order lackey who Rey Jedi mind-tricked to freedom – and now you can watch Craig’s scene on YouTube to your heart’s content to work out if you really CAN recognise his voice behind the mask.