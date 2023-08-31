In addition to boasting an original score by Este Haim and Amanda Yamate, the film also features a number of hit songs in the soundtrack – including Olivia Rodrigo's traitor, which was picked out as a "must-include" track by director Sammi Cohen in an interview with Tudum.

Cohen added that the soundtrack was intended to "feel like a playlist [lead character] Stacy would make", while there were also a couple of bat mitzvah staples such as DJ Casper's iconic Cha-Cha Slide that simply had to be included.

Read on for the full list of tracks featured in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah Soundtrack

The full list of songs features in the soundtrack can be found below:

10 Things I Hate About You performed by Leah Kate

performed by Leah Kate I Love It (feat Charli XCX) performed by Icona Pop, Charli XCX

performed by Icona Pop, Charli XCX Under Your Spell performed by Desire

performed by Desire Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo performed by Rick Derringer

performed by Rick Derringer Stupid Love performed by Lady Gaga

performed by Lady Gaga Preach performed by Saint Motel

performed by Saint Motel Let’s Go performed by Tiësto, Icona Pop

performed by Tiësto, Icona Pop Don’t Start Now performed by Dua Lipa

performed by Dua Lipa Wait a Minute! performed by WILLOW

performed by WILLOW Tongue Tied performed by Grouplove

performed by Grouplove Monte Carlo performed by Remi Wolf

performed by Remi Wolf Valley of the Dolls performed by Santigold

performed by Santigold Obxessed performed by Fire Choir

performed by Fire Choir Nikes On performed by Healy

performed by Healy Past Life performed by Arkells, Cold War Kids

performed by Arkells, Cold War Kids traitor performed by Olivia Rodrigo

Riot Rhythm performed by Sleigh Bells

performed by Sleigh Bells abcdefu performed by GAYLE

performed by GAYLE Hold Me Down performed by The Happy Fits

performed by The Happy Fits Wolves performed by Selena Gomez, Marshmello

performed by Selena Gomez, Marshmello hot girl bummer performed by blackbear

performed by blackbear Say So performed by Doja Cat

performed by Doja Cat Cloud 9 (feat Tegan and Sara) performed by Beach Bunny, Tegan and Sara

performed by Beach Bunny, Tegan and Sara Now I’m In It performed by HAIM

performed by HAIM A Little Bit of Love performed by Weezer

performed by Weezer Réputation performed by Radiant Baby

performed by Radiant Baby Post Humorous performed by Gus Dapperton

performed by Gus Dapperton Party of a Lifetime performed by Pitbull, Play-N-Skillz

performed by Pitbull, Play-N-Skillz Cha-Cha Slide performed by DJ Casper

performed by DJ Casper Over You performed by HOLYCHILD

performed by HOLYCHILD Easy performed by Commodores

