You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah Soundtrack: All the songs in Netflix comedy
Olivia Rodrigo, HAIM and Doja Cat are among the big names featured in the new Adam Sandler film.
New Adam Sandler comedy You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah – which sees his daughter Sunny lead the cast – has emerged as one of the best-reviewed films of the actor's career.
The movie follows two BFFs who experience a major fallout over a boy in the run-up to their epic bat mitzvahs, and it has gone down a treat with Netflix subscribers since launching on the platform last week.
In addition to boasting an original score by Este Haim and Amanda Yamate, the film also features a number of hit songs in the soundtrack – including Olivia Rodrigo's traitor, which was picked out as a "must-include" track by director Sammi Cohen in an interview with Tudum.
Cohen added that the soundtrack was intended to "feel like a playlist [lead character] Stacy would make", while there were also a couple of bat mitzvah staples such as DJ Casper's iconic Cha-Cha Slide that simply had to be included.
Read on for the full list of tracks featured in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah Soundtrack
The full list of songs features in the soundtrack can be found below:
- 10 Things I Hate About You performed by Leah Kate
- I Love It (feat Charli XCX) performed by Icona Pop, Charli XCX
- Under Your Spell performed by Desire
- Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo performed by Rick Derringer
- Stupid Love performed by Lady Gaga
- Preach performed by Saint Motel
- Let’s Go performed by Tiësto, Icona Pop
- Don’t Start Now performed by Dua Lipa
- Wait a Minute! performed by WILLOW
- Tongue Tied performed by Grouplove
- Monte Carlo performed by Remi Wolf
- Valley of the Dolls performed by Santigold
- Obxessed performed by Fire Choir
- Nikes On performed by Healy
- Past Life performed by Arkells, Cold War Kids
- traitor performed by Olivia Rodrigo
- Riot Rhythm performed by Sleigh Bells
- abcdefu performed by GAYLE
- Hold Me Down performed by The Happy Fits
- Wolves performed by Selena Gomez, Marshmello
- hot girl bummer performed by blackbear
- Say So performed by Doja Cat
- Cloud 9 (feat Tegan and Sara) performed by Beach Bunny, Tegan and Sara
- Now I’m In It performed by HAIM
- A Little Bit of Love performed by Weezer
- Réputation performed by Radiant Baby
- Post Humorous performed by Gus Dapperton
- Party of a Lifetime performed by Pitbull, Play-N-Skillz
- Cha-Cha Slide performed by DJ Casper
- Over You performed by HOLYCHILD
- Easy performed by Commodores
You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah is streaming on Netflix from Friday 25th August 2023. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
Check out more of our Film and Drama coverage, or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.