Meanwhile, the movie also reunites Sandler with Idina Menzel after they previously worked together in Uncut Gems, with the duo once again featuring as a married couple – although there's no looming divorce this time around.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast, including who they're playing and where you might have seen them before.

Sunny Sandler plays Stacy Friedman

Sunny Sandler as Stacy Friedman in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah. Netflix

Who is Stacy Friedman? 13-year-old Stacy has big plans for her Bat Mitzvah party – but when things start to go wrong she soon finds herself at war with her best friend Lydia.

What else has Sunny Sandler been in? Sunny Sandler has previously had small roles in a number of films starring her father Adam – including Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation and both Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2.

Samantha Lorraine plays Lydia Rodriguez Katz

Samantha Lorraine as Lydia in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah. Netflix

Who is Lydia Rodriguez Katz? Lydia has always been Stacy's best friend – until they start feuding over a boy while they're both planning their Bat Mitzvahs.

What else has Samantha Lorraine been in? Lorraine starred in the children's TV show Kid Stew and played a young version of Hope for three episodes in The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

Idina Menzel plays Bree Friedman

Idina Menzel as Bree Friedman in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah. Netflix

Who is Bree Friedman? Stacy and Ronnie's mum, who does not have much tolerance for her daughters messing about.

What else has Idina Menzel been in? Idina Menzel is a hugely successful musical theatre star – perhaps best known for originating the role of Elphaba in Wicked on Broadway and for voicing Elsa in Frozen. She previously starred with Sandler in Uncut Gems back in 2019.

Jackie Sandler plays Gabi Rodriguez Katz

Jackie Sandler as Gabi in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah. Netflix

Who is Gabi Rodriguez Katz? Lydia's mother.

What else has Jackie Sandler been in? Sandler has often appeared in smaller roles in her husband's films, including Little Nicky, 50 First Dates, Grown Ups and Just Go with It.

Adam Sandler plays Danny Friedman

Adam Sandler as Danny Friedman in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah. Netflix

Who is Danny Friedman? Stacy and Ronnie's father, who loves his daughters – even if he often embarrasses them.

What else has Adam Sandler been in? Adam Sandler is best known for appearing in a string of comedies such as Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore, The Waterboy, The Wedding Singer, Big Daddy, Mr Deeds, 50 First Dates, The Longest Yard, Click, Grown Ups, Just Go with It, Blended, Murder Mystery and Hubie Halloween. Meanwhile, he has also garnered acclaim for dramatic roles in films such as Punch Drunk Love, The Meyerowitz Stories, Uncut Gems and Hustle.

Sadie Sandler plays Ronnie Friedman

Sadie Sandler as Ronnie Friedman in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah. Netflix

Who is Ronnie Friedman? Friedman is Stacy's older sister who is supportive but also not afraid to make a joke at her sister's expense.

What else has Sadie Sandler been in? Sadie has also appeared in several of her father's works, including Grown Ups, Just Go With It, Murder Mystery and Hubie Halloween.

Dylan Hoffman plays Andy Goldfarb

Dylan Hoffman as Andy Goldfarb in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah. Netflix

Who is Andy Goldfarb? A middle school heartthrob who soon finds himself the subject of a romantic rivalry between Stacy and Lydia.

What else has Dylan Hoffman been in? Hoffman's only previously screen credit was two episodes of the Fox sci-fi series Next in 2020.

Sarah Sherman plays Rabbi Rebecca

Sarah Sherman as Rabbi Rebecca in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah. Netflix

Who is Rabbi Rebecca? The quirky instructor at Stacy's Hebrew school.

What else has Sarah Sherman been in? Sherman is best known as a cast member of Saturday Night Live, while earlier this summer she had a voice role in another Netflix original movie – Nimona.

Dan Bulla plays Cantor Jerry

Dan Bulla as Cantor Jerry in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah. Netflix

Who is Cantor Jerry? The musical instructor of the Friedmans’ synagogue.

What else has Dan Bulla been in? Bulla has appeared in a succession of Adam Sandler films, also including The Ridiculous 6, The Do-Over, Sandy Wexler and Hubie Halloween.

Ido Mosseri plays DJ Schmuley

Ido Mosseri plays DJ Schmuley in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah. Netflix

Who is DJ Schmuley? A DJ who is often asked to spin the decks at Bat Mitzvah parties.

What else has Ido Mosseri been in? Mosseri's previous credits include the Sandler films You Don't Mess with the Zohan and Bucky Larson: Born to Be a Star.

Jackie Hoffman plays Irene

Jackie Hoffman as Irene in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah. Netflix

Who is Irene? Irene is a veteran of Bat Mitzvah parties in the community.

What else has Jackie Hoffman been in? You might recognise Hoffman for her appearances in films such as Birdman, Shiva Baby and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, or her TV roles as Mamacita in Feud: Bette and Joan, Uma Heller in Only Murders in the Building and Gitta in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.

Luis Guzmán plays Eli Katz

Luis Guzmán as Eli in You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah. Netflix

Who is Eli Katz? Lydia's dad, who is currently going through a divorce.

What else has Luis Guzmán been in? Guzmán has appeared in several films by Paul Thomas Anderson, including Boogie Nights, Magnolia and Punch-Drunk Love, while he's also collaborated with Steven Soderbergh on multiple films such as Out of Sight, The Limey and Traffic. More recently, he starred as Gomez Addams on Netflix series Wednesday.

