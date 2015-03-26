She’ll also also acting alongside regular series stars Jennifer Lawrence (who’s leaving the series after the next film), James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender and Nicholas Hoult so yes, the catering crew will be at full capacity.

What kind of a name is Jubilee, anyway?

It’s her mutant codename, and by happy coincidence it’s a portmanteau of the character’s full name – Jubilation Lee – which conveniently matches her “fireworks”-style superpowers.

So her mutant power is to frighten dogs at fifty feet?

Well that might be a side effect, but the character’s main ability is to create energy “plasmoids” that can change shape and colour and explode at her command. She also used to wear roller skates a lot because she was created in the late 80s and they didn’t know any better.

Sounds cool – where have I seen the actress before?

You haven’t – unless you’ve been stalking through her Instagram pictures for some reason. She’s a complete newcomer with a wonderfully minimalist IMDB page.

So you have no idea what she’ll be like in the film?

Well, one thing’s for sure – her performance will be X-Tremely X-citing.

That was X-ecrable

Hey, there were X-tenuating circumstances. In all seriousness, we’ll just have to wait until 2016 to find out – but there are sure to be fireworks.

X-Men: Apocalypse will be released in the UK on 19th May 2016