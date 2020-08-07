And the film is also home to a killer soundtrack, with many catchy tunes from some of the planet's biggest recording artists featuring throughout - we've rounded up this full list of tracks, and who they were performed by, below:

Let Me Move You – Sabrina Carpenter

Baby Baby – Tropkillaz

Get On Your Feet – Gloria Estefan

Onset – Haiku Hands feat. Mad Zach

Do It Like This – Daphne Willis

Throw It – Yehme2 & Wuki

Mess – Jordan Fisher

Then There Were None – Red Scare

When I Get Going – Kallico

Go Up – Gizzle

Feelin' It – Danger Twins

Rent – Big Freedia

Further Up (Na, Na, Na, Na, Na) – Static & Ben El & Pitbull

Motivation – Normani

Break My Heart – Dua Lipa

I Can't Wait – Nu Shooz

Have A Good Time – Matthew Brian Bento & Zeeko

Feel Good – Daemon

WOW – Zara Larsson

Treat Myself - Meghan Trainor

Ooh La La – Goldfrapp

Lost Cause – Hannah Georgas

Thinkin Bout You – Ciara

Cool – Dua Lipa

Satisfied – Galantis feat. MAX

Work It – Yip Wong

Pūrl – Kamauu

Teach Me – Joey Bada$$ & Kiesza

I believe in miracles – Cumulo Allstars

Forever Yours – Jena Rose & Casper Magico

I Am The Best – 2NE1

Hit My Line – PLVTINUM & Chase Atlantic

Relief – Lorie

EXHALE – Kenzie & Sia

I Don't Know Why – NOTD, Astrid S & Ellis

Looking At Me – Sabrina Carpenter

Boyfriend – Selena Gomez

Break Up Song – Little Mix

Funny – Zedd & Jasmine Thompson

Rich & Sad – PLVTINUM & Xuitcasecity

