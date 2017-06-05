The super origin story has taken the record from Fifty Shades of Grey, whose female director Sam Taylor-Johnson helped the film rake in $85.2 million during its 2015 opening.

However, Jenkins’ film only has the record for the largest US opening: at the worldwide box-office, Fifty Shades of Grey retains the title having grossed $242 million compared to Wonder Woman’s opening $223 million.

The UK figures for the opening weekend haven’t yet been released, with Fifty Shades’ £35m takings Wonder Woman’s target to beat.

More like this

But for the moment there’s still plenty for the DC camp to celebrate. Wonder Woman is still the first major superhero film to be directed by a female, and it’s women who helped the movie to box office success – more than half, 52%, of the film's US audience this weekend were female.

AND it’s the film that gifted us that goosebump-inducing guitar riff…

We don our diadems in your direction, Diana.

Advertisement

Wonder Woman is in cinemas now