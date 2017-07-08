“I think what happened was in the very first trailer they wanted a shot of Spider-Man and Iron Man flying together,” Watts told Screen Crush.

“And they were going to use something from the Staten Island Ferry [scene], but it just didn’t look that great — the background plate, because the Staten Island terminal is a very simple building. It almost looks like an unrendered 3D object.

The missing shot

More like this

“So I think I was like ‘Let’s just put them in Queens. Let’s use that as a backdrop.’ Because we couldn’t just create a whole new shot, so let’s just use one of these shots of the subway; put them in there.”

In other words, then, it was more of a “mood” shot designed to give off a sense of the movie instead of a specific scene from the film, rather like the famously missing trailer shot from Star Wars prequel Rogue One where Felicity Jones’ Jyn Erso strides towards a TIE Fighter.

Clearly, this sort of trailer-fiddling chicanery is becoming a bit of trend, though Watts went on to admit that he was a little weirded out by it in the end.

“I feel a little weird that there’s a shot in the trailer that’s not in the movie at all, but it’s a cool shot,” he said. “It’s funny, I forgot that we did that.”

Advertisement

Spider-Man: Homecoming is in cinemas now