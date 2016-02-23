Why? Because it turns out the left of the screen, the right of the screen and lateral movement between the two has all sorts of hidden meanings.

Placing a character on the left or the right has implications – we think moving from left to right equals the progression of time and right to left equals regression.

There's even scientific fact to back it up. Professors at Cleveland State University have proven that viewers even like left to right movement more than we like right to left movement. Weird, huh?