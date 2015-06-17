Obviously you've been watching Clueless constantly since 1995, when the world was given the gift of Cher and her futuristic outfit planner. But how have the actors playing Cher, Dionne, Elton and the rest of the teen gang changed since then, and what are they doing now?

Advertisement

Alicia Silverstone as Cher

Then...

Now...

Two years after playing the lead in Clueless, Alicia Silverstone played the role of Batgirl in the big-budget Batman & Robin (1997) and in 2000, she appeared in Kenneth Branagh's musical film adaptation of the Shakespeare's Love's Labour's Lost. More recently, in 2012, she and appeared in several episodes in teen drama plus several pilots that never got picked up. Now she does less acting and is an outspoken vegan and animal rights activist and runs a lifetstule website called The Kind Life.