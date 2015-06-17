Where is the cast of Clueless now?
Like, do they have a way normal life?
Obviously you've been watching Clueless constantly since 1995, when the world was given the gift of Cher and her futuristic outfit planner. But how have the actors playing Cher, Dionne, Elton and the rest of the teen gang changed since then, and what are they doing now?
Alicia Silverstone as Cher
Then...
Now...
Two years after playing the lead in Clueless, Alicia Silverstone played the role of Batgirl in the big-budget Batman & Robin (1997) and in 2000, she appeared in Kenneth Branagh's musical film adaptation of the Shakespeare's Love's Labour's Lost. More recently, in 2012, she and appeared in several episodes in teen drama plus several pilots that never got picked up. Now she does less acting and is an outspoken vegan and animal rights activist and runs a lifetstule website called The Kind Life.
Stacey Dash as Dionne Davenport
Then...
Now...
Stacey Dash went on to play the role of Dionne in the Clueless television series that premiered the year after the film. She has since appeared in CSI, the short-lived series Single Ladies, and the music video for Kanye West’s early hit All Falls Down. Now she's a cultural commentator for Fox News and sparked controversy during the 2012 presidential election when she endorsed then-Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney.
Paul Rudd
Then...
Now...
Rudd went on to play Paris in Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet and Pheobe's boyfriend (and then husband) Mike “Crap Bag” Hannigan in Friends, before starring in The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Anchorman, Wet Hot American Summer, Knocked Up, This is 40, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Dinner for Schmucks, Role Models and lots more Hollywood movies. We’ll next see Rudd in the starring role of Ant-Man in Marvel’s next big superhero film.