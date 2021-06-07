What happened to David Glatzel and his family – why they disagree about what happened in The Conjuring 3

The Glatzel family is central to The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, the latest Conjuring movie to hit cinemas.

Despite the end credits giving us a helpful update on all the characters, you may still be wondering where everyone is now, especially since Michael Chaves’ movie changes a few things from The Conjuring 3’s true story to fit with the horror narrative.

The end slate tells us where the real Arne Johnson is now, revealing that he was convicted of manslaughter on 24th November, 1981. He served five years of a 10-20 year sentence.

But what of David Glatzel and his family? All the real-life Glatzel family are alive today, but all of them have differing views on what really happened with Arne Johnson and David Glatzel.

Where is David Glatzel now?

David Glatzel has gone off the radar, though his brother Carl Glatzel Jr. has spoken to the press previously saying he’s doing well and has “moved on” from the alleged mental health issues Carl claims he suffered from as a child. Carl argues David simply recovered.

In 2007, David and Carl filed a lawsuit against Brittle and Ed and Lorraine Warren for unspecified financial damages. The pair sued the publishers and authors for “violating their privacy, libel and intentional infliction of emotional distress”.

In response, Brittle claimed his book was based on fact and he had interviewed the Glatzel family for “more than 100 hours” which he had video evidence of. Lorraine also said the six priests who had performed exorcisms on David all agreed that he had been possessed.

The Glatzel family have different views of what happened

The Conjuring 3 focuses mainly on the Glatzel family, though it does take quite a few detours from the true story throughout the movie (would it be a Conjuring movie if it didn’t?).

The Warrens were invited by the Glatzels to come and see David when he was a child and let them carry out an exorcism – though there had been attempts to exorcise David before then.

At the time it seemed like the family believed David was possessed, though later David’s father claimed this wasn’t true.

When Lorraine Warren and Gerald Brittle wrote the book The Devil in Connecticut, fractures also appeared in the family. Carl spoke out against the book and its version of events when it was republished back in 2006 saying it was a “complete lie”.

He also said “the Warrens concocted a phoney story about demons in an attempt to get rich and famous at our expense.” He claimed the family were promised they’d become millionaires off the back of the story. Later the Warrens confirmed the family were paid $2,000 from the book.

Carl Glatzel Jr. and his brother David have distanced themselves from the events that inspired The Conjuring 3 – and the movie itself. It’s reported Carl is now working as a contractor and is happily married.

David’s sister, Debbie Glatzel, continued to maintain that David – along with Arne Cheyenne Johnson – was possessed by a demon after the event. She went on to marry Arne while he was in prison for manslaughter for killing their landlord Alan Bono, named Bruno in the movie. The pair had two children together.

Arne Johnson was let out on good behaviour after serving five years of his sentence in 1986.

Arne C. Johnson, 19, of Brookfield, CT, arrives at Danbury Superior Court where a grand jury was asked to indict him in the stabbing death of Alano Bono, 40, on February 16th in which his attorney says was work for the devil. (Photo by Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)

The movie’s end credits mention the couple’s marriage, though Debbie has sadly since passed away after suffering with cancer.

Not much else is known about Arne Johnson currently, though Lorraine Warren had said he was working as a landscaper. Both Arne Johnson and Debbie Glatzel were involved with the movie and have said they back the Warrens’ version of events.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is out in cinemas and on HBO Max.

