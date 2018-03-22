When is Black Panther released on Blu-Ray and DVD in the UK?

The UK release date hasn't been announced yet, but you can pre-order both the single disc and two disc special edition here.

Will Black Panther be available in 3D and 4K Ultra HD?

Yes, both 3D and 4K versions will be available.

When is Black Panther available to download from iTunes?

Again, no release date as yet, but you can pre-order it here.

How do I buy the soundtrack?

You can catch the official Black Panther soundtrack already, featuring tracks from SZA, Kendrick and the Weeknd. It's great.