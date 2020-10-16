Best horror movies on Amazon Prime Video

Halloween is fast approaching and with it comes the obligatory scary movie night, with a vast number of options at your fingertips via the magic of streaming services.

Of course, the horror genre is infamously inconsistent and for every exceptional offering there seems to be a dozen uninspired Hollywood projects or questionable indie flicks.

Fortunately, RadioTimes.com has combed through Amazon Prime Video’s library to find ten of the best spooky flicks on the platform, to ensure your Halloween gets off to a fittingly terrifying start.

Read on for our spookiest picks.

The Cabin in the Woods (2012)

SEAC

Drew Goddard (Cloverfield) and Joss Whedon (The Avengers) put their sharp wit and boundless horror knowledge to masterful use for this unique take on a slasher movie. Five young friends decide to spend a weekend in a remote cabin, only to find themselves terrorised by forces beyond their understanding. That may sound like a cliché premise, but rest assured there is far more to The Cabin in the Woods than meets the eye. Serving as both a love letter to the genre and a creepy flick in its own right, it’s a must watch for movie buffs with a killer cast including Chris Hemsworth and Kristen Connolly.

Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full The Cabin in the Woods review.

Midsommar (2019)

Hereditary director Ari Aster returned to terrify multiplexes last summer with his sophomore feature Midsommar, which takes inspiration from cult classics like The Wicker Man. After experiencing a terrible family tragedy, Dani Ardor (Florence Pugh) accompanies her uncaring boyfriend and his college pals to a remote commune in Sweden to see their midsummer celebration. Cut off from society, the tension gradually builds as the festivities become increasingly disturbing in this slow-paced but rewarding offering. Pugh gives a phenomenal performance.

Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full Midsommar review.

The Shining (1980)

SEAC

While Stanley Kubrick’s adaptation of Stephen King’s The Shining may not be completely faithful to the book, that hasn’t stopped it from being hailed as one of the greatest horror movies of all time. Jack Nicholson stars as writer Jack Torrance, who fills the role of caretaker at the remote Overlook Hotel during its quiet winter season. Built on the site of a Native American burial ground (never a good idea), unexplainable incidents quickly start piling up while Torrance’s sanity starts to deteriorate – much to the horror of his wife and son, portrayed by Shelley Duvall and Danny Lloyd.

Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full The Shining review

Paranormal Activity (2007)

A more modern take on the Blair Witch formula, Paranormal Activity swaps the distant forest setting to a family home, as a young couple chronicle the supernatural incidents occurring throughout their house. While this series would eventually get a bad after several subpar sequels, this original film was generally viewed as an inventive spin on the found-footage flick. Famously, its first ever audiences were recorded for a now-famous ad campaign and their looks of sheer terror speak for themselves. You may well find yourself glued to the screen too.

Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full Paranormal Activity review

Evil Dead (2013)

SEAC

Sam Raimi’s classic gorefest Evil Dead gets a modern lick of paint courtesy of director Fede Alvarez, which stands out as a cut above your standard horror remake. Jane Levy (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) gives a haunting performance in the lead role as Mia Allen, a drug addict attempting to go cold turkey in a remote cabin, with four friends to look out for her. But after reading from an old book discovered in the cellar, malevolent forces awake in the woods around them, unleashing unspeakable horrors on the group. Visceral and disturbing, it’s a worthy successor to Raimi’s original vision.

Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full Evil Dead review

Final Destination (2000)

It’s the cult classic flick where the villain is mortality itself. When high school student Alex Browning has a premonition that the plane he and his friends are boarding is doomed to crash, they make a last-minute change of plans and avoid a terrible fate. For now. What they don’t realise is that death is not so easily cheated and panic sets in as the group is picked off in a series of freak accidents. Fans of the slasher genre will easily get along with this high concept take, which stars Devon Sawa (Nikita) and Ali Larter (Heroes).

Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full Final Destination review

Insidious (2011)

SEAC

Horror legend James Wan is behind this supernatural thriller, which follows a couple as they desperately attempt to save their son from the entities taking over his body. Not only does it deliver some perfectly executed scares, it also introduces some genuinely compelling characters, which is no small feat for the horror genre. Patrick Wilson and Rose Byrne are excellent as concerned parents Josh and Renai, while Lin Shaye steals scenes as their psychic consultant, Elise. While the sequels don’t hit quite as high a note, they’re well worth checking out too.

Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full Insidious review

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

This found-footage flick single-handedly launched an entire sub-genre and is widely regarded as one of the most influential horror films ever made. The film sees three documentary filmmakers venture into the woods one fateful night in search of a mythical monster, but suffice to say, they get a whole lot more than they bargained for. So many years later, The Blair Witch Project may not seem as revolutionary as it once did, but it remains an iconic chapter in horror movie history.

Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full The Blair Witch Project review

The Woman in Black (2012)

SEAC

Based on the famous horror novel by Susan Hill, The Woman in Black tells a classic ghost story from the perspective of solicitor Arthur Kipps, played by Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe. Called to the remote and eerie Eel Marsh House to settle the estate of a recently deceased woman, Kipps soon encounters a vengeful spirit haunting the sleepy English town of Crythin Gifford. This film adaptation does justice to both the book and stage play that have made this story so legendary, with its moody setting, subtle performances and intense scares throughout.

Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full The Woman in Black review

Cube (1998)

This unique thriller sees a handful of strangers wake up trapped in a 14ft by 14ft cube, unaware of how or why they have been imprisoned there. Over the course of the film, each is tasked with evading lethal traps in a desperate bid for freedom, vividly brought to life by director Vincenzo Natali. Cube will easily reel you in with its intense and intriguing mystery, all the while ramping up the claustrophobic, gory scares.

Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Read our full Cube review

