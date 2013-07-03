The Crunchem High first-years are now fully grown adults with most of them choosing to abandon their acting careers in the early stages, although Jacqueline Steiger and Kiami Davael (Amanda Thripp and Lavender Brown) have cropped up with minor TV and film roles. See if you can spot who played who in this photo from their reunion this week...

Front row (L-R): Jacqueline Steiger (Amanda Thripp), Rhea Perlman (Mrs Wormwood, Mara Wilson (Matilda Wormwood), Kiami Davael (Lavender Brown), Sara Magdalin (4-year-old Matilda), Danny DeVito (Mr Wormwood) and Embeth Davidtz (Miss Honey)

While they've lost their chubby cheeks and grown a few feet in height, the gang still seem more than a little excited to be back together. Here's Mara with Jacqueline and Leor who played Amanda and Julian.

Are you starting to feel old yet? Us too! So we indulged in a spot of nostalgia by rewinding to 1996 and watching this...