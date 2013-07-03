What do Mara Wilson and the cast of Matilda look like now?
Danny DeVito, Rhea Perlman, Pam Ferris and Embeth Davidtz were all in attendance when the cast reunited 17 years on
It's been 17 years since Danny DeVito and Mara Wilson brought Roald Dahl classic Matilda to life on the silver screen.
But while While DeVito and his co-stars Rhea Perlman, Pam Ferris and Embeth Davidtz have remained in the public eye, Mara turned her back on her sparkling Hollywood future to pursue a career as a writer and many of the cast are no longer working in showbusiness.
The Crunchem High first-years are now fully grown adults with most of them choosing to abandon their acting careers in the early stages, although Jacqueline Steiger and Kiami Davael (Amanda Thripp and Lavender Brown) have cropped up with minor TV and film roles. See if you can spot who played who in this photo from their reunion this week...
Front row (L-R): Jacqueline Steiger (Amanda Thripp), Rhea Perlman (Mrs Wormwood, Mara Wilson (Matilda Wormwood), Kiami Davael (Lavender Brown), Sara Magdalin (4-year-old Matilda), Danny DeVito (Mr Wormwood) and Embeth Davidtz (Miss Honey)
While they've lost their chubby cheeks and grown a few feet in height, the gang still seem more than a little excited to be back together. Here's Mara with Jacqueline and Leor who played Amanda and Julian.
More like this
Are you starting to feel old yet? Us too! So we indulged in a spot of nostalgia by rewinding to 1996 and watching this...