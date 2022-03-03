The Roku Original film will explore all aspects of Yankovic's life and career, including his meteoric rise to fame following the release of his hits 'Eat It' and 'Like a Surgeon', his celebrity love affairs and his lifestyle off stage.

Daniel Radcliffe will transform into pop cultural icon 'Weird Al' Yankovic in an upcoming biopic, WEIRD: The Weird Al Yankovic Story.

Radcliffe said of his casting: "Wearing the Hawaiian shirt is a huge responsibility that I don’t take lightly,” said Radcliffe in a statement on Tuesday. "I’m honoured to finally share with the world the absolutely 100% unassailably true story of Weird Al’s depraved and scandalous life."

Yankovic - who will also co-write the film - added in a statement: "I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for."

The Grammy Award-winning musician recently shared a photo of Harry Potter star Radcliffe on set as Yankovic while playing the accordion, adding the caption: "SHOOT DAY #8: It never fails - we’re trying to shoot a movie here, and this cosplayer weirdo tries to crash our set. Ugh! I mean, I love my fans, but… boundaries, people! Don’t worry, we had security throw him out."

He also confirmed that Evan Rachel Wood will be playing Madonna by sharing an image of the actress on set as the pop star.

Eric Appel will direct the movie, co-write it Yankovic and serve as executive producer.

Here's everything else we know about Weird: The Weird Al Yankovic Story...

'Weird Al' movie release date speculation

As filming for Weird: The Weird Al Yankovic Story is currently underway, we'll probably be waiting for the end of the year (or maybe 2023) for its release.

Yankovic has been updating fans with the movie's progress on Twitter, revealing that they have been shooting for two weeks.

'Weird Al' movie cast

Harry Potter's Daniel Radcliffe will play Al Yankovic, and it's just been confirmed that Evan Rachel Wood will star as Madonna.

The Westworld actress shared a photo of herself on set dressed up as the Queen of Pop, and added the caption: "The secret's out!

I am having WAY TOO MUCH FUN playing the iconic Madonna in @therokuchannel's WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story with Daniel Radcliffe."

Yankovic has also confirmed that the cast will include Rainn Wilson, Toby Russ and Julianne Nicholson.

Is there a trailer for the 'Weird Al' movie?

As filming for Weird: The Weird Al Yankovic Story is ongoing, there is no trailer just yet.

For now, we'll have to make do with the image of Radcliffe in a curly wig and a Hawaiin shirt. We'll keep you posted.

