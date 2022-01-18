Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe to play ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic in new biopic
The film will be available exclusively on the Roku Channel.
Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe is expanding his repertoire of characters to include ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic.
Radcliffe (who has also starred in the likes of The Woman in Black, Swiss Army Man and Guns Akimbo) is set to portray the Grammy-winning musician and pop culture favourite ‘Weird Al’ in a new Roku original comedy.
According to the synopsis, the biopic “holds nothing back, exploring every facet of Yankovic’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like ‘Eat It’ and ‘Like a Surgeon’ to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle”.
The synopsis continues: “WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story takes audiences on a truly unbelievable journey through Yankovic’s life and career, from gifted child prodigy to the greatest musical legend of all time.”
Speaking about the film, which begins production next month, Yankovic said: “When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork. I’m very happy to say we’re on schedule.
And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for.”
Yankovic is best known for his comedic songs and music videos, often parodying hit songs, other artists and pop culture in general.
WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story will be available for free exclusively on the Roku Channel, which is available on all Roku streaming players, Roku powered TV’s as well as NOW and Sky Q devices.
