The film also currently has a 90 per cent score on the popcornmeter, which measures the enthusiasm of user reviews in a similar manner.

The critics' consensus, as determined by Rotten Tomatoes, says: "Zach Cregger spins an expertly crafted yarn of terrifying mystery and thrilling intrigue in Weapons, a sophomore triumph that solidifies his status as a master of horror."

Julia Garner as Justine Gandy in Weapons. WB

Cregger, who previously acted in series such as Friends with Benefits, About a Boy and Wrecked, burst onto the horror scene by writing and directing 2022's acclaimed film Barbarian.

The synopsis for Weapons says: "When all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance."

The mysterious film stars Josh Brolin, Julia Garner, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher, Benedict Wong and Amy Madigan.

Brolin spoke with Radio Times about the anticipation which has built up for the film ahead of release among horror fans, who have been trying to work out what exactly is going on in the movie with fan theories.

"That's the fun of it," Brolin said. "It's like when a new book comes out, a new movie is coming out. You get into it, you want to figure it out. It's a puzzle that you can't necessarily figure out.

"And that happens with a new voice, with a new filmmaker, with a true visionary that's not being controlled by a studio and all that.

"And obviously everybody wants the same thing. Everybody wants the film to do well. But on top of that, which I think is more my thing and more Zach's thing, is you want people to have a milestone experience that they can look back on.

"And they were like, 'Do you remember when f**king Weapons came out? That was crazy!' Like, 'I remember that, and I saw that when I was 14,' or, 'I saw that when I was 23 and all that.' I think this has that potential.”

Weapons is now showing in UK cinemas.

