Set in Atlanta, Georgia and starring Josh Brolin, Julia Garner and Alden Ehrenreich, the plot centres on a small community after 17 students from the same classroom unexpectedly disappear overnight.

"When all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night and exactly on the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance," reads the studio logline.

Benedict Wong, Austin Abrams, Cary Christopher and Amy Madigan round out the cast.

So is Weapons based on a real event? Does the case remain a mystery? Continue reading for more.

Is Weapons based on a true story?

No – it is not based on a true story, although Cregger has used real stories as inspiration.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Cregger addressed this openly. While the film is not based on a specific situation, he revealed that it was inspired by very real pain.

"I had a tragedy in my life that was really, really tough," he told me. "Someone very, very, very close to me died suddenly and, honestly, I was so grief-stricken that I just started writing Weapons, not out of any ambition, but just as a way to reckon with my own emotions."

He added: "It’s an incredibly personal story. There’s certain chapters of this that are legitimately autobiographical that I feel like I lived."

So while the plot, notably the mass disappearance, is fictional, the film's emotional core is based on reality.

He also emphasised that the movie's direction shifts significantly. "That mystery is going to propel you through at least half of the movie, but that is not the movie," the director revealed.

"The movie will fork and change and reinvent and go in new places. It doesn't abandon that question, believe me, but that's not the whole movie at all. By the midpoint, we've moved on to way crazier s**t than that."

Cregger's Weapons promises to be more than just a horror story – it aims to be a genre-defying epic that feels both personal and scary.

Weapons releases in UK cinemas on 8th August 2025.

