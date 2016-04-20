We might meet a younger version of Dumbledore in Fantastic Beasts
Hold on to your wizard hats
As if we weren't already over-excited about upcoming Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts, it seems we may very well get to see a young Albus Dumbledore in action.
His name popped up in the trailer, which got us all wondering just how much we'd see of the legendary wizard in his early teaching days. And it seems we're right to be preparing for a youthful Dumbledore. According to Dan Fogler, who plays Jacob – a war veteran/muggle roommate of wizard Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) – we should be keeping our peepers peeled.
“As the stories go along, you will hear mention of your favourite characters,” Fogler told MTV of the new JK Rowling Harry Potter spin-off. “And you may meet their young counterparts along the way.”
Fantastic Beasts is slated for release on 18th November