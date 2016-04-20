As if we weren't already over-excited about upcoming Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts, it seems we may very well get to see a young Albus Dumbledore in action.

Advertisement

His name popped up in the trailer, which got us all wondering just how much we'd see of the legendary wizard in his early teaching days. And it seems we're right to be preparing for a youthful Dumbledore. According to Dan Fogler, who plays Jacob – a war veteran/muggle roommate of wizard Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) – we should be keeping our peepers peeled.