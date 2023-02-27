The sci-fi comedy stars David Harbour, Anthony Mackie and Jennifer Coolidge and tells the story of a family that becomes a social media sensation after they discover there is a ghost named Ernest haunting their house – only to find they are now people of interest for the CIA.

The latest film from writer/director Christopher Landon – whose previous credits include Happy Death Day and Freaky – arrived on Netflix over the weekend, and so far, We Have a Ghost has proven a smash hit with the streamer's subscribers.

In addition to a star-studded cast, the film also includes a huge number of recognisable hits in its soundtrack, which is complemented by an original score written by Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power composed by Bear McCreary.

Read on for the full list of songs to appear, including familiar tracks by Alice Cooper, The Doors, and Barry White.

We Have a Ghost soundtrack

No More Mr Nice Guy performed by Alice Cooper

Imperial March written by John Williams

25 or 6 to 4 performed by Chicago

Let’s Get Married (Remarqable Remix) performed by Jagged Edge

Who’ll Stop The Rain performed by John Fogerty

Ecstacy (Ecstasy on the Goan Sands) performed by Ulhas Bapat and B Sivaramakrishna Rao

People Are Strange performed by The Doors

Dotted Line/Juju Man performed by Labrinth

Words performed by Missing Persons

Cloud Up and Thunder performed by Peck Rowell

Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap performed by AC/DC

Colors performed by Black Pumas

Highway Star performed by Deep Purple

Summer Breeze performed by Piper

Unchained Melody performed by The Righteous Brothers

Can’t Get Enough of Your Love, Babe performed by Barry White

On My Own performed by The People’s Thieves

