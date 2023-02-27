We Have a Ghost soundtrack: All the songs in the Netflix sci-fi film
Alice Cooper, The Doors, and Barry White are among the big-name artists heard during the newly released movie.
The latest film from writer/director Christopher Landon – whose previous credits include Happy Death Day and Freaky – arrived on Netflix over the weekend, and so far, We Have a Ghost has proven a smash hit with the streamer's subscribers.
The sci-fi comedy stars David Harbour, Anthony Mackie and Jennifer Coolidge and tells the story of a family that becomes a social media sensation after they discover there is a ghost named Ernest haunting their house – only to find they are now people of interest for the CIA.
In addition to a star-studded cast, the film also includes a huge number of recognisable hits in its soundtrack, which is complemented by an original score written by Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power composed by Bear McCreary.
Read on for the full list of songs to appear, including familiar tracks by Alice Cooper, The Doors, and Barry White.
We Have a Ghost soundtrack
No More Mr Nice Guy performed by Alice Cooper
Imperial March written by John Williams
25 or 6 to 4 performed by Chicago
Let’s Get Married (Remarqable Remix) performed by Jagged Edge
Who’ll Stop The Rain performed by John Fogerty
Ecstacy (Ecstasy on the Goan Sands) performed by Ulhas Bapat and B Sivaramakrishna Rao
People Are Strange performed by The Doors
Dotted Line/Juju Man performed by Labrinth
Words performed by Missing Persons
Cloud Up and Thunder performed by Peck Rowell
Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap performed by AC/DC
Colors performed by Black Pumas
Highway Star performed by Deep Purple
Summer Breeze performed by Piper
Unchained Melody performed by The Righteous Brothers
Can’t Get Enough of Your Love, Babe performed by Barry White
On My Own performed by The People’s Thieves
