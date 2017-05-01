Her makeover might seem like a lengthy one, but Jennifer Lawrence’s prosthetics and full-body makeup for mutant Mystique in the X-Men films could take between eight and 10 hours a time. And Guardians of the Galaxy co-star Karen Gillian had to shave her head to play the meddling Nebula.

But that’s to take nothing away from Saldana; it’s certainly not easy being green.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 is in UK cinemas now