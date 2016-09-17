Doctor Who’s Karen Gillan just found the hair she shaved off for Guardians of the Galaxy
Apparently, it’s been kept safe all this time
As any good sci-fi fan knows, a few years ago Doctor Who star Karen Gillan (aka companion Amy Pond) shaved off her long red locks as she left the BBC sci-fi series, in preparation for her chrome-domed role as Nebula in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.
Since then, rumours have abounded about whether the hair was being used in Star Wars or for a wig Gillan could use herself, but now the mystery about what happened to her former barnet has been revealed.
The hair had been kept intact. In a bag. For over three years.
As it turns out a friend had uncovered the hair still residing in a plastic bag, and Gillan quickly took to her Instagram account in an attempt to gross out her followers.
Looks like this was a case of hair today, not gone tomorrow.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 will be released in UK cinemas on April 28th 2017