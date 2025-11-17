We're now just over a week away from the latest Knives Out film Wake Up Dead Man being released in select cinemas, and less than a month away from its Netflix release – and now, a brand new trailer has been unveiled.

The trailer, which gives us our best look yet at some of the new characters for the film's mystery, sees Josh O'Connor's Jud Duplenticy emerging as the prime suspect in the murder of Josh Brolin's Monsignor Jefferson Wicks.

However, it doesn't seem to be that cut and dried (as you can imagine), as Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc teases that it's a "perfectly impossible crime".

With mentions of a vast fortune and secrets that could ruin people, plus some incredible references to Scooby-Doo, it really does look like another thrilling addition to Rian Johnson's beloved murder mystery film series – and critics seem to agree.

You can watch the new trailer right here now.

The official synopsis for Wake Up Dead Man, which has been called the "darkest chapter" and Benoit Blanc's "most dangerous case yet", says: "When young priest Jud Duplenticy (Josh O’Connor) is sent to assist charismatic firebrand Monsignor Jefferson Wicks (Josh Brolin), it’s clear that all is not well in the pews.

"Wicks’s modest but devoted flock includes devout church lady Martha Delacroix (Glenn Close), circumspect groundskeeper Samson Holt (Thomas Haden Church), tightly wound lawyer Vera Draven (Kerry Washington), aspiring politician Cy Draven (Daryl McCormack), town doctor Nat Sharp (Jeremy Renner), bestselling author Lee Ross (Andrew Scott), and concert cellist Simone Vivane (Cailee Spaeny).

"After a sudden and seemingly impossible murder rocks the town, the lack of an obvious suspect prompts local police chief Geraldine Scott (Mila Kunis) to join forces with renowned detective Benoit Blanc to unravel a mystery that defies all logic."

Since the first Knives Out film was released in 2019, new Benoit Blanc mysteries have released at a steady pace of one every three years – however, it could be a slightly longer wait for the fourth film.

Johnson has said that he currently has "no plans" for a fourth instalment, even though he does intend to return to the film series if a few factors fall into place.

"As long as Daniel and I have fun doing it, and he wants to do them, as long as audiences like them, and also as long as we can keep challenging ourselves and coming up with something that’s genuinely new," he explained.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is released in cinemas on 26th November and coming to Netflix on 12th November. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

