Vin Diesel says “every story deserves its ending” as he talks wrapping up Fast and Furious
The main saga will end with a two-part finale following the upcoming Fast and Furious 9.
This month sees the return of Dom Toretto and co to the screen for the ninth film in the main Fast & Furious series, and star Vin Diesel has confirmed that the story is close to wrapping up.
The actor has previously made it clear that the 10th instalment – which will be split into two films – will be the final entry in the current saga, and ahead of the release of the ninth film he’s said that “every story deserves its ending”.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight Canada, Diesel said: “I gotta admit I’m a bit apprehensive to say it, ’cause I told my daughter than Ten: Part 1 and Ten Part 2: would be the last ones and she started crying, so now I’m nervous about saying it.”
But he said that even if this story is over, the franchise still has a lot of petrol in the tank – so it seems like fans can look forward to more spin-offs a little further down the line.
“It won’t be the end of the Fast universe, but in terms of this mythology and this saga Fast 10 will be the finale,” he said.
Fast and Furious 9 will arrive in UK cinemas on 24th June 2021.