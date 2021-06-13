Vin Diesel says “every story deserves its ending” as he talks wrapping up Fast and Furious

This month sees the return of Dom Toretto and co to the screen for the ninth film in the main Fast & Furious series, and star Vin Diesel has confirmed that the story is close to wrapping up.

Advertisement

The actor has previously made it clear that the 10th instalment – which will be split into two films – will be the final entry in the current saga, and ahead of the release of the ninth film he’s said that “every story deserves its ending”.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight Canada, Diesel said: “I gotta admit I’m a bit apprehensive to say it, ’cause I told my daughter than Ten: Part 1 and Ten Part 2: would be the last ones and she started crying, so now I’m nervous about saying it.”

But he said that even if this story is over, the franchise still has a lot of petrol in the tank – so it seems like fans can look forward to more spin-offs a little further down the line.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our films newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

“It won’t be the end of the Fast universe, but in terms of this mythology and this saga Fast 10 will be the finale,” he said.

Meanwhile, director Justin Lin, who is directing Fast and Furious 9 and will return for the finale, has described the upcoming film as the beginning of the end.

“Nine is the first film of the final chapter,” he said. “So we’re kind of reconfiguring everything so that the next two movies should wrap up this amazing story for these characters.

Vin Deisel added, “I know people are going to feel, ‘Man it doesn’t have to end.’ But I think all good things should, I think there are reasons for a finale and I think this franchise has deserved it.

“There was no pre-existing comics, there was no pre-existing books, this was a franchise born from the pavement, from the concrete, the world just championed this underdog to a place where it has already surpassed all these other franchises. But the franchise has a soul, and that soul has to rest.”

Advertisement

Fast and Furious 9 will arrive in UK cinemas on 24th June 2021. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight, or visit our Movies hub for all the latest news.