Blethyn, who is best known for her 14-year stint as the lead in the much-loved ITV crime drama Vera, appears in Dragonfly as an elderly woman named Elsie, who is suffering from neglect from her carers.

When her neighbour Colleen (Andrea Riseborough) notices, the pair form a close relationship that results in her caring for Elsie. It's not an arrangement that sits well with Elsie's son, played by Watkins, and there is cause to believe that Colleen's intentions may not be as pure as they seem.

If the box above is not showing, you may need to change your privacy settings. In the Radio Times site footer, click ‘Manage Privacy Settings’. Under ‘Site Vendors’, consent to ‘YouTube’, then press Save & Exit.

The film, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in June and then made its British debut at the Edinburgh Film Festival last month, and the performances within it have been well-received.

Blethyn and Riseborough shared the Performance award at Tribeca, while Dragonfly won the International Feature award at Ireland's Galway Film Fleadh in July.

While pinning down the genre of the film is difficult, it has been invited to and will be screened at some horror film festivals.

On the topic, Williams told The Hollywood Reporter: "I like to think the end is horrific, but I don’t think it’s a horror.

"I also think I have played up to people’s preconceptions of the characters a little bit. And yes, there’s music and there’s moments and there is a particular scare — which, I promise you, I never saw it [like that]. A super jump [scare]. And it really does make people jump."

He also added: "Do I think it’s horrific? Yeah, because I think there’s a lot of things in life are horrific. Do I think it’s horror? Not in the terms of making an out and out horror film. Which is great — I think we’re going to a couple of horror festivals. I’m preparing myself to be booed."

In case that's not enough Blethyn for you, the star has been confirmed for a remake of a classic Channel 4 drama.

Read More:

Dragonfly will be available to watch in UK cinemas from Friday 7th November.

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.