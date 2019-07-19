Now, however, ThunderCats fans are hailing the film's "digital fur technology," with the hope that a possible Thundercats film could use the same CGI techniques.

"Everyone is all weirded out by that CATS trailer, but I'm just excited to use Digital Fur Technology for a live action ThunderCats," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"So this is how Thunder Cats would look if it got a live action movie...," another fan posted.

More like this

Advertisement

What other films could benefit from Cats' furry film techniques? You can tweet us @RadioTimes